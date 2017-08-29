Everything you need to know to eat your way through Le Burger Week

Its been only five years since Le Burger Week began in Montreal, and already, the delicious festival has spread across Canada and beyond. The seven-day event, running from September first to seventh, will be feeding hungry festival goers in 11 Canadian cities: Montreal, Quebec City, Cornwall, Toronto, Ottawa, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Saskatoon and Vancouver.

Participating restaurants will each create their own signature burger that best represents their cuisine and sell it at a fixed price. Customers will then be able to go online and vote for their favourite burger, helping to crown burgers in four different categories (Voted Best, Judge’s Choice, Most Outrageous and Healthiest Burger).

Not only is Le Burger Week expanding across Canada this year, but the festival is also introducing some of the most inventive burgers each city has to offer. Teaming up with SkiptheDishes and Just Eat, a handful of restaurants will even include the option to have your burger delivered right to your doorstep.

So where can you enjoy Le Burger Week and what can you expect? Well, just feast your eyes on this list of participating restaurants and check out a few of the most drool-worthy, must-try burger options.

CALGARY, ALBERTA

Must-try burgers:

Paper St.’s Veggie Smalls

Vegans and their meat-loving friends won’t be able to tell that Paper St.’s Veggie Smalls burger doesn’t inlude real meat. Made with a black bean and quinoa patty, mushroom vegan bacon, dairy-free cheddar, onions, burger sauce and other veggies, piled high on a multigrain bun, will have fans looking for seconds.

Tipsy Pig Pub’s FigJam Burger

Burger lovers will definitely want to try the FigJam Burger, a 6-oz. homemade patty, stuffed with imported provolone cheese, candied peppered bacon, lettuce, tomato and a garlic aioli, served on a Kaiser roll.

Other participating restaurants: Anju, Applebee’s Northpointe, Applebee’s Sunridge, Big Rock Grill Restaurant, The Dog & Duck Pub and Restaurant, Getto Boys, The Kitchen Table, Montanas Calgary, ONE18 Empire, The Street Eatery, Suzette Bistro, Side Street Pub & Grill, Tropical Corner, Veg-In YCC Café, Woody’s BarBQ

CORNWALL, ONTARIO

Must-try burgers:

Summerheights Golf Link’s Double Bogey Burger

It’s a hole-in-one with Summerheights Golf Link’s all-beef patty with roasted red peppers and red onions, coated in sweet chili sauce, topped with bacon and melted mozzarella, sitting perfectly on a pretzel bun. But that’s not all. A beef slider with caramelized onions sits on top of the main burger, amassing an entire half-pound of beef to create this masterpiece.

Winner’s Sports Bar’s The Big Dirty

At Winner’s Sports Bar, Le Burger Week participants can chow down on The Big Dirty, a triple A Canadian chuck and sirloin house-made patty with triple A Canadian Angus prime rib. All that meat will be joined with Swiss cheese, crispy onions, horseradish mayo, mixed greens, vine tomatoes and a fried pickle, sandwiched between a potato scallion bun.

Other participating restaurants: Deke & Squeaks Bar & Grill, Esca Pizza, Eight Zero Zero, Marrow and Spice, Rod’s Fry Shack, Schnitzels, Sheepshead Bistro, Truffles Burger Bar

EDMONTON, ALBERTA

Must-try burger:

1st Round’s Pierogi Burger

Try the Pierogi Burger: a mouthwatering beef patty topped with bacon, cheddar cheese pierogies, crispy, fried onions, sour cream and green onions on an onion bun.

Other participating restaurants: Avila Arepa, Baiju, The Black Bull Kitchen and Bar, The Burger’s Priest 109th Street, The Canadian Brewhouse, Craft Beer Market, Montanas Edmonton, O2’s Tap House and Grill, P.M. Restaurant & Lounge, Ricky’s All Day Grill, Rocky Mountain Icehouse, Seorak Teepan & Bar, Shanghai 456, Soda Jerks, Sorrentino’s Restaurant Group

MONTREAL, QUEBEC

Must-try burgers:

Notre-Boeuf-De-Grace’s Le Sammy Cavallaro

Combing burgers with an Italian twist, Notre-Boeuf-De-Grace’s Le Sammy Cavallaro pairs two 3-oz. ground beef patties with marinara sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella, fresh basil and garlic butter on a toasted bun.

Vladimir Poutine’s Trump Burger

Looking for the ultimate burger? Try Vladimir Poutine’s Trump Burger, made with two Certified Angus Beef beef patties, onion rings, Russian sauce, cheese, bacon and tomatoes served on a sweet bun. It’s huuuuuge, and the clever name is just an added bonus.

Other participating restaurants: Bar Sarah B., Baton Rouge Steakhouse, Birona Hummus Bar, Bistro Laurentien La Coupole, Burger Bar Crescent, Burger Royal, Burgundy Lion, Café Vasco de Gama, Chez Robin Marche Local, Club Soya, Das Bier, Deville Dinebar, Faberge, Imadake, Irish Embassy Pub and Girll, Kampai Garden, McKibbin’s Irish Pub, Medley Simple Malt, Monsieur Notre Burger Gourmet, Osco!, La Belle et La Boeuf, L’Abreuvoir, La Brasserie Saint-Denis, Le Bird Bar, Le Gourmet Burger, Le Gras Dur, Le Renoir, Le Smoking BBQ, Les Enfants Terribles, Porco, Pub McCarold, Restaurant Emiliano’s, Restaurant Hachoir, Rosewood, RUBS American BBQ, Snowbird Tiki Bar, Station des Sports, Station Ho.st

OTTAWA, ONTARIO

Must-try burgers:

Burgers n’ Fries Forever’s AVOcontrol

The AVOcontrol is perfect for avocado lovers. Deep-fried avocados are paired with chipotle-lime sour cream, micro greens, cheddar and fried tortilla chips, all on a Halal, grass-fed beef patty.

Hard Stones Grill’s Mediterranean Burger

The Mediterranean Burger is described as a ‘culinary culture interchange’ and we know why! Set on a toasted Kaiser bun sits a half-pound beef burger, stuffed with grilled halloumi cheese and topped with tabbouleh, arugula and hummus aioli.

Other participating restaurants: Art-Is-In Bakery, Baton Rouge Steakhouse and Bar, The Cross On Elgin, Golden Fries, Ichiban Bakery, Kinki Lounge Kitchen, Smoke’s Poutinerie

REGINA, SASKATCHEWAN

Must-try burger:

Roots Kitchen + Bar’s Deliciosa

Chow down on the Deliciosa, made of ground beef and paired with pulled pork, chipotle, bacon bits, guacamole, provolone cheese, arugula, two slices of Genoa spicy salami, mango salsa, pesto, mayonnaise, habanero aioli and served with old fashion potato chippers.

Other participating restaurants: Burger Baron, The Canadian Brewhouse, The Coliseum Family Restaurant, Fireside Bistro, Jack Keaton’s BBQ Regina

SASKATOON, SASKATCHEWAN

Must-try burgers:

2nd Ave Grill’s The Saskatoon Grill Burger

As an homage to its namesake, The Saskatoon Grill Burger is made with juicy prime rib AAA angus meat, and is topped with double creamed Brie cheese and homemade Saskatoon berry chili jam, all served up on a buttery, toasted brioche bun.



Sticks and Stones’ Kimchi Burger

The Kimchi Burger is made with medium-cooked beef, which is ground in house. Served on a toasted sesame bun with sautéed house-made kimchi, ssamjang aioli, pea shoot, nori and cheese curds, this burger is perfect for anyone looking for something outside the bun.

Other participating restaurants: Aroma Resto Bar, Ayden Kitchen and Bar, Bon Temps Café, Cathedral Social Hall, Congress Beer House, Crazy Cactus, Fionn MacCool’s, The Hub at Holiday Inn Restaurant and Lounge, Melody Bard, Metric Garden Patio, Olympia Mediterranean Restaurant, O’Shea’s Irish Pub, The Rook and Raven Pub, Scarlet Restaurant, Smoke’s Poutinerie, Sorrentino’s Restaurant, St. Tropez Bistro, State and Main, Winstons English Pub

TORONTO, ONTARIO

Must-try burgers:

The Kennedy Public House’s Farmhouse Country Burger

Enjoy the Farmhouse Country Burger made from a ground veal patty and topped with Budweiser beer-battered onion rings, aged white cheddar, bourbon BBQ sauce, bacon, lettuce and pickles.

Mr. Flamingo’s Aubergine Dream

The Aubergine Dream is a one-of-a-kind burger made of a crispy veggie patty, complete with roasted eggplant and goat cheese. The burger’s also topped with sugo sauce, mozzarella, alfalfa sprouts, pickled poblano peppers, and is served in a baked focaccia bun.

Other participating restaurants: Chimac Pub and Fried Chicken, The Citizen, Harry’s Charbroil, The Homeway, Hooky’s Fish and Chips, Noka Sushi, Ramona’s Kitchen, Richmond Station, School Restaurant, Smoky B’s, Yatai Japanese Street Food, The Yellow Griffin Pub

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA

Must-try burgers:

Fable Diner’s Fable Diner Burger

Enjoy the Fable Diner Burger, made with a 6-oz., grass-fed local beef patty, foie gras, a fried egg, Fable-made ‘beef dripping’ mayo, pickles and diced onions.

ShuRaku Sake Bar + Bistro’s Rice Burger

For something totally different, try the ShuRaku Rice Burger, made with sautéed, sliced rib eye with house-made BBQ sauce, Panko-fried lotus roots, and seasoned with Jalapeno and chili miso sauce. The Rice Burger’s topped with grilled Saba mackerel, Japanese karashi, Dijon mustard and shiso leaf. Available at dinner time only.

Other participating restaurants: Bellaggio Café, Caliburger, The Canadian Brewhouse, Charqui, East Side Craft House, Mamie Taylor’s, The Pie Hole, Relish Gourmet Burgers, Vera’s On The Drive

WINNIPEG, ALBERTA

Must-try burgers:

Elephant and Castle’s Nemo on Fire

At the Elephant and Castle, try traditional English fare with a twist. The Nemo on Fire burger features a tender beer-battered haddock fillet, glazed with house-made spicy Sriracha, ginger and chili-lime sauce. The burger rests on a bed of chipotle tartar sauce, shredded lettuce, a slice of tomato, and is topped with pickled onions, all served on a brioche bun. You can even get it without gluten.

Kyu Grill’s Mr. Hiro’s Sakura Burger

At the Kyu Grill, try the Mr. Hiro’s Sakura Burger, made with a lemongrass pork patty, fresh avocado, crispy bacon, Monterey Jack cheese, and a creamy, tangy mayo, all served on a sweet bun with poppy seeds.

Mona Lisa Ristorante Italiano’s Il Padrino

If you’re at the Mona Lisa Ristorante Italiano for Le Burger Week, you have to try the Il Padrino. It’s a homemade 6-oz. ground veal patty, topped with jalapeno-infused cheese, sauteed mushrooms, calabrese salami and fresh tomato sauce. It’s all wrapped in their homemade pizza dough and then deep fried.

Silver Heights Restaurant and Lounge’s Soup’r Baked

With the Soup’r Baked, hungry customers can enjoy soup and a burger together. A ground chuck patty is piled up with a spiced sour cream, mayonnaise and chive sauce, served with loaded baked potato soup, shredded mozzarella and cheddar cheese, homemade crisp maple leaf bacon bits, garden-fresh green onions, all on a toasted pretzel bun.

Other participating restaurants: 1958 Cafe, After Dark Lounge, The Allen Restaurant at the Metropolitan Entertainment Centre, And A Cupcake Too!, Appy Place, Barley Brothers Restaurant, Bernstein’s Deli, Big Smoke Burger, Blaze Restaurant and Lounge, Boon Burger, Boston Pizza, Bouchee Boucher, Brown’s Socialhouse, Brazen Hall Kitchen and Brewery, The Burger Bar, The Canadian Brewhouse, Carbone Coal Fired Pizza, Carnaval Brazilian BBQ, Chew, Cibo Waterfront

And the list goes on (not that we’re complaining):

Chosabi, Chicago Joe’s at the Victoria Inn, Clementine Cafe, Colosseo Ristorante, Italiano, Confusion Corner Bar and Grill, The Cornerstone Restaurant and Bar, Crème DeL’Essence, Deer + Almond, Era Bistro, Feast Café Bistro, Fionn’s Grant Park, Forth, Four Points By Sheraton Winnipeg South

And on:

Fry-Days Restaurant & Lounge, The Grove Pub and Restaurant, The Handsome Daughter, Have A Nice Day!, Helios Restaurant, Hy’s Steakhouse, Inferno’s on Academy, Jonesys Restaurant & Bar, Junior’s, King + Bannayne, Kristina’s on Corydon, La Roca, Le Garage Cafe, Marion Street Eatery, Market Burger, The Merchant Kitchen, Miss Browns, Mon Ami Louis Restaurant, Moxies Grills, Nite Hawk Café, Nobside Café, North Star Drive InNuburger at the Forks, Kenaston, Stradbrook, The Oakwood Café, Olympia Diner, One Great City Brewing Co., Original Joe’s St. Vital, Unicity and Kenaston, Oscar’s Deli

And on:

Park Avenue Restaurant, Park Café, Peasant Cookery, PEG Beer Co., The Pint Public House, Pizzeria Gusto, Prairie 360, Prairie Ink Restaurant and Bakery, Promenade Café and Wine, Rae’s Bistro and Lounge, Red Top Restaurant, Rockwood Urban Grill, The Roost on Corydon, Ruby’s Eat & Drink, Saddlery on Market, Salisbury House, Santa Lucia Pizza, Saucer Café, Shannon’s Irish Pub, Shark Club, Shawarma Khan, Sherbrook Street Delicatessen, Smitty’s Meadowood, Sous Sol, State and Main, Stell’s Grant & Kenaston, Pembina, Sure CCFM, Sherbrook Summit Café, Sydney’s at the Forks, Tapp’s Neighborhood Pub, Tavern United Bell MTS Place, Teo’s Restaurant and Lounge, Tipsy Cow, Triple B’s Restaurant Bar & Billiards, Underdogs, VG Restaurant in Fairmont, Vicky’s Diner

Good luck choosing where to have dinner.