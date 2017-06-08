Glow-in-the-dark treats might just be the next big food trend

Disneyland might just be the happiest place on earth, which means it’s stocked with every type of candy and dessert you can imagine (especially in the shape of Mickey Mouse). But in the last few months, Disney’s taken their incredible desserts a step further to include glow-in-the-dark cotton candy.

Now available at Disney World in Florida, Disneyland in L.A., Tokyo Disney and Hong Kong’s Disneyland Resort, glowing cotton candy is so beautiful that even the most sugar-adverse tourists will want to indulge in the sticky treat.

#lightupcottoncandy #hongkongdisney #snack #香港廸士尼 #發光綿花糖 A post shared by MoMo Chen (@jckchen) on Aug 19, 2016 at 8:55am PDT

The cotton candy becomes a sweet light show with the help of a light up wand that, depending on the park, can also include Disney characters or flickering lights.

Have you snagged the light-up cotton candy at #magickingdom yet? So simple, but still pretty fun #disneymagic A post shared by Disney Food Blog (@disneyfoodblog) on May 25, 2017 at 12:01pm PDT

We know that going on the rides at Disney is a pretty big deal, but getting to eat glowing cotton candy is coming in at a close second. Plus, the new menu item has a practical element. Think of how much easier it will be to spot your friends, family or kids on a dark night at the park if they’re enjoying a glowing stick of cotton candy!

Now one company in Australia is taking the glow-in-the-dark trend even further by creating treats that actually glow because of their ingredients. Black Star Pastry bakery has crafted the Glonut, a doughnut that glows under UV light. Every time we think doughnuts can’t get any more magical, they somehow do.

Happy international dounut day! Help celebrate this day with one of our #GLOWNUTS – only available at our @vividsydney pop-up in Martin Place A post shared by B L A C K STAR P A S T R Y (@blackstarpastry) on Jun 2, 2017 at 1:00am PDT



So how does Black Star create the Glonut? The icing is made with riboflavin (or vitamin B), which naturally glows under UV light. And according to the bakery, riboflavin is also completely safe to eat, leaving the icing free from any artificial dyes or additives. In a nutshell, it’s *almost* healthy to eat.

Thanks to the success of the Glonut, Black Star has now expanded its glow-in-the-dark offerings to include a cake, mini doughnut balls, and white chocolate and honey drinks, with all menu items using only natural food products.

Almost GO time for @vividsydney . Come check out our installation at Martin Place just outside @tiffanyandco #Sydney A post shared by B L A C K STAR P A S T R Y (@blackstarpastry) on May 26, 2017 at 12:25am PDT



With all this excitement surrounding glow-in-the-dark treats, it’s pretty hard to imagine that this will be the last we see of the trend. People are often drawn to the novelty of trying interesting twists on classic desserts — and glowing food is exactly that.

Just one last question: if food glows on the way into a person… does it also glow on the way out? Only time will tell.