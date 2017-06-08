Glow-in-the-dark treats might just be the next big food trend

Disneyland might just be the happiest place on earth, which means it’s stocked with every type of candy and dessert you can imagine (especially in the shape of Mickey Mouse). But in the last few months, Disney’s taken their incredible desserts a step further to include glow-in-the-dark cotton candy.
Now available at Disney World in Florida, Disneyland in L.A., Tokyo Disney and Hong Kong’s Disneyland Resort, glowing cotton candy is so beautiful that even the most sugar-adverse tourists will want to indulge in the sticky treat.
The cotton candy becomes a sweet light show with the help of a light up wand that, depending on the park, can also include Disney characters or flickering lights.
We know that going on the rides at Disney is a pretty big deal, but getting to eat glowing cotton candy is coming in at a close second. Plus, the new menu item has a practical element. Think of how much easier it will be to spot your friends, family or kids on a dark night at the park if they’re enjoying a glowing stick of cotton candy!
It's my birthday so I get light up cotton candy if I want!
Now one company in Australia is taking the glow-in-the-dark trend even further by creating treats that actually glow because of their ingredients. Black Star Pastry bakery has crafted the Glonut, a doughnut that glows under UV light. Every time we think doughnuts can’t get any more magical, they somehow do.
Untuk memeriahkan VividSydney 2017, Black Star Pastry, toko kue yang terkenal akan cake semangka dan stroberinya, membuat sesuatu bernama 'glownut' – donat dengan hiasan yang bisa menyala dalam kegelapan. Jika kamu mengunjungi Vivid Sydney, kamu bisa menemukan glownut ini di Glow Cave Dessert Bar di Martin Place. — To celebrate VividSydney 2017, Black Star Pastry, the bakery behind Instagram's fave watermelon and strawberry cake, designed this 'glownut' – a glow-in-the-dark glazed doughnut. If you're visiting Vivid Sydney, you can find these glownuts at the Glow Cave Dessert Bar in Martin Place.
So how does Black Star create the Glonut? The icing is made with riboflavin (or vitamin B), which naturally glows under UV light. And according to the bakery, riboflavin is also completely safe to eat, leaving the icing free from any artificial dyes or additives. In a nutshell, it’s *almost* healthy to eat.
Thanks to the success of the Glonut, Black Star has now expanded its glow-in-the-dark offerings to include a cake, mini doughnut balls, and white chocolate and honey drinks, with all menu items using only natural food products.
With all this excitement surrounding glow-in-the-dark treats, it’s pretty hard to imagine that this will be the last we see of the trend. People are often drawn to the novelty of trying interesting twists on classic desserts — and glowing food is exactly that.
Just one last question: if food glows on the way into a person… does it also glow on the way out? Only time will tell.