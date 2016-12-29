8 unforgettable ways to dress up baked Brie

Rich and creamy, Brie is a delicious canvas for a host of flavours. It takes just a quick assembly job with a few accouterments, then throw it in the oven and pretend that your chef skills truly are on point. Have lots of fun dippers, like crackers or sliced fruit, to dip into your cheese.

1. Puff Pastry + Figs + Rosemary

Pre-heat the oven to 350F. Sprinkle chopped rosemary over rolled out puff pastry. Place the Brie in the middle, wrap it snugly in the pastry and brush it with egg wash. Bake for about 30 minutes, or until pastry is golden. Garnish with chopped figs and serve.

2. Sun-Dried Tomatoes + Garlic + Parsley

Pick sun-dried tomatoes packed in oil for this combination. Chop up about a cup and toss with a couple of cloves of minced garlic (go as strong as you’d like). Layer mix over the cheese and bake in 350F oven until soft. Sprinkle over fresh parsley and tuck in.

3. Caramelized Onions + Bacon Jam

Most bacon jams include onions, so you can skip making a batch. All it takes is sautéing chopped onion in a little oil until caramelized and sweet. Top off the cheese with a layer of bacon jam, followed by the onions and bake until cheese is soft or oozing from the sides.

4. Sweet Red Pepper Jam + Pine Nuts

We love the kick this jam brings to the tanginess of the Brie. You can top off the cheese before baking, but we prefer slitting the wheel and sandwiching the layers with jam in between. Cover in foil and bake until melted. Finish with a garnish of toasted pine nuts.

5. Garlic + Rosemary + Honey

This blend packs a punch in flavour with pungent garlic, woodsy rosemary and caramel-like honey. Drizzle a wheel of Brie with honey, top off with chopped rosemary and minced garlic, then bake. The honey will run, so keep the cheese contained in foil.

6. Dulce de Leche + Cinnamon + Walnuts

Why limit baked brie to a starter? Turn it into dessert by slathering it with a layer of creamy dulce de leche, then top it with chopped walnuts and a sprinkle of cinnamon before baking. Option: Bake it in puff pastry.

7. Cranberry Compote + Pecans

Skip the cheese course and serve this instead. If you can’t get your hands on cranberry compote, plain ol’ sauce will do. Top off the cheese, bake it until runny and garnish with pecans before serving. If crackers aren’t sweet enough for you to dip into the cheese, you can even dunk gingersnap cookies or pear slices.

8. Figs + Walnuts + Pistachios

Chop the toppings into uniform pieces and mix well with a couple of tablespoons of fig jam (warm in the microwave so it’s liquid ). Layer over the brie wheel and bake until cheese has softened and is runny. No fresh figs available? Dried figs work just as well.