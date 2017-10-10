Gusto
Food

Eight unexpected ways to reuse your Thanksgiving leftovers

By

Rebecca Alter

October 10, 2017
When the meal is over, drinks have been emptied and plates have been cleared, only one thing remains: the leftovers. For some, the thought of having extra food left over might seem crazy, but leftovers carry the excitement of a few more meals laden with turkey, stuffing and pure greatness.

However, it’s easy to tire over the thought of eating turkey sandwiches and boring reheated leftovers over and over. So, if you want to spice up your week-after recipes, here are a few dishes made with Thanksgiving leftovers that’ll get you drooling.

1. Turkey and Ham Pie

If you traditionally have ham and turkey at Thanksgiving, then this is undoubtedly the recipe for you. With both types of meat as well as the addition of leftover gravy, this casserole-inspired dish will give you all the flavours of your Thanksgiving feast in a lovable way.

Turkey and Ham Pie

Rachel Allen’s Everyday Kitchen

2. Thanksgiving Eggs Benedict

Thanksgiving might be over, but that doesn’t mean you can’t pamper yourself with a great breakfast. And what better way to wake up in the morning than with a post-Thanksgiving meal of eggs Benedict, turkey, cranberry sauce and gravy? It’s simply perf-egg-tion (sorry, couldn’t resist).

cranberry-eggs-bennedict-good

Closet Cooking

3. Leftover Stuffing Waffles

Stuffing and waffles don’t sound so great, let’s be honest. But waffles made of stuffing? Hell to the yes. It doesn’t get much better than adding even more flavour to stuffing with chicken or turkey broth and then heating it all together in a waffle iron. Crispy on the outside, soft on the inside and served with leftover gravy and cranberry sauce — it tastes even better than it sounds. We could eat these all year long.

stuffing-waffles-resized

Just a Taste

4. Cranberry Crisp

You’ve probably got loads of leftover cranberries and cranberry sauce after Thanksgiving. So instead of letting your cranberries go bad or using the leftover sauce as a sketchy dip for anything and everything over the next week and a half, why not turn it into cranberry crisp? Try substituting the fresh cranberries with your extra sauce. After all, there’s no shame in being inventive.

pie

Crumb

5. Turkey Penne

When you start getting sad this week (because it’s another whole year before the next Thanksgiving), load yourself up on carbs and remnants of turkey from  your last Thanksgiving meal. Check out the video above to find out how to make the most of a turkey-pasta mashup.

The Loop

6. Crostini

Put all that extra turkey (or ham) and cranberry sauce to good use on little crostinis. They’re bite-sized, adorable and freaking delicious.

Food Gays

Food Gays

7. Turkey, Apple and Cheddar Quesadilla

It’s a scientific fact that you can make a quesadilla out of pretty much anything edible and it’ll still taste great. So layer on some turkey, apples and cheese for a post-Thanksgiving killer combo.

Sweet Potato Chronicles/Maya Visnyei

Sweet Potato Chronicles/Maya Visnyei

8. Thanksgiving Leftovers Tostada

This is one of those super-simple meals that have a million different dimensions of flavour. Throw in some veggies, turkey, cranberry sauce and spices, and you’ll be chowing down on yesterday in a whole new manner. All that’s missing from here is the stuffing (you can never go wrong with more stuffing).

tostada-good

Marla Meredith

Off The Menu