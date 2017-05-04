7UP just debuted a fancy-pants sparkling lemonade

If you’re looking for a refreshing drink to help beat the heat this summer, you may want to try 7UP’s latest product, 7UP Lemon Lemon.

The new sparkling lemonade comes in three delicious and refreshing flavours, including lemon, white peach and cucumber mint. Even the names sound refreshing.

Using a blend of sugar and stevia leaf extracts — with no artificial flavours — a 355-mL can of Lemon Lemon is only 70 calories. And since this drink is particularly pleasant on a hot day, 7UP is encouraging customers to grab a sandwich, some sparkling lemonade and a spot on the grass to unwind.

7UP parent company PepsicCo wrote in a press released that “Lemon Lemon wants to celebrate the magic of a picnic: The physical and emotional getaway that allows people to break away from routine and reconnect with the people who matter. Where there’s talking instead of typing and friends in place of screen names. The Lemon Lemon moment is not just the literal escape to the outdoors; it is an everyday lunch at the park, happy hour on a rooftop or a spontaneous weekend getaway.”

This may seem like a lot to expect out of a drink, but the company promises to show how well the Lemon Lemon beverage goes with the outdoors by holding three picnic events later this summer.

Taking place in Paris, New York and Toronto, ‘Picnic Time Off’ encourages people living in three of the world’s busiest cities to take a break and relax. According to PepsiCo, “each Lemon Lemon picnic will include the simple pleasures of escape, including music, refreshment, real life connections and, of course, a chance to taste Lemon Lemon.”

All three flavours of Lemon Lemon are available now in Canada and the U.S. at most major grocery and convenience stores. So if you love lemonade and anything with a bubbly edge, you might want to consider giving one of these a try.