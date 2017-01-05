23 soup recipes to get you through the winter

You know those frigid days where it only makes sense to eat a piping hot bowl of soup? Well, look no further, because these recipes are the only things you’ll need on your menu board. Get ready for a parade of soups that’ll warm your insides right up and help you hide away from winter.
1. Creamy Leek and Potato Soup
The sharpness of the leeks, the fluffy, creamy potato and the smoky bacon is everything you need in a meal.
2. Fire-Roasted Tomato Soup with Grilled Cheese Croutons
You’ll never have a sandwich with your soup again.
3. Tom Yum Noodle Soup
If you like pork, pasta and the contrast between sour and spice, then you’ll love this tom yum soup. Plus, there’s nothing better than a soup-induced sweat during winter.
4. Southwest Carrot and Black Bean Soup
You’ll be craving this thick and velvety soup after a long day. Or a short day. Or every day.
5. Tortellini Minestrone Soup
Every spoonful of this soup is different, which means it’s extra delicious.
6. Mushroom Soup with Stilton, Apple and Walnut Croutes
It’s classy, it’s elegant, and your guests will be salivating for more.
7. Lobster Lime Soup
What better way to combine rich and refreshing in one bowl than with this easy-to-make, zesty lobster soup?
8. Brazilian Corn Chowder
Why yes, that is a spicy Italian sausage in the middle of this savoury chowder. We’re sold.
9. Carrot Potato Soup
The creaminess, the vivid colour and the drops of oil to finish? We can guarantee that you’ll be licking the bowl clean.
10. Ham and Bean Soup with Rosemary
Every spoonful is heavenful, thanks to the tender beans and gentle touch of rosemary.
11. White Cheddar Beer Cheese Soup
Cheese and beer: two of our favourite things. Who could refuse such a complimentary combo?
12. French Onion Soup
Nothing beats the flavour of a broth full of carmelized onions, thyme and bubbling cheese.
13. Chicken, Collard and Kamut Soup
Perfect for those cold nights, this hearty soup’s packed full of tasty ingredients. Just try to not have a second bowl.
14. Quick and Easy Quinoa Taco Soup
This recipe may be simple, but the flavours will hit deep down in your belly.
15. Pasta e Fagioli
Why cross the border to Olive Garden to get their trademark soup when you can create it at home? Now if you could make their salad and breadsticks too, we’d be at your door in a heartbeat.
16. Spicy Crab and Sausage Soup
This one’s packed with all kinds of flavours and textures. Your eaters will be demanding seconds, so be sure to cook a big batch.
17. Prawn Bisque with Garlic Mayonnaise Croutons
With all that cream and complex flavour, this is the soup to make at your next dinner party.
18. Chicken Noodle Soup
Whether you’re sick or craving something just like Mom used to make, this homey classic will do the trick.
19. Italian Sausage Pizza Soup
The cheesy garlic croutons make you feel like you’re having pizza in a bowl. Now if only it delivered.
20. Tuscan Bean Soup
Worried you’ll be hungry again after one measly bowl of soup? Worry not — we’ve never seen a soup as hearty and filling as this one.
21. Spanish Garlic Soup
All you need are your comfiest clothes, coziest socks and a bowl or three of this to forget those blustery nights.
22. Roasted Cauliflower and White Bean Soup with Rosemary
You will devour bowl after bowl of this satisfying soup.
23. Roasted Butternut Squash and Apple Soup
This one’s almost too pretty to eat. Almost.