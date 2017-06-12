Gusto
Gusto
Food

20 things you gotta try at Taste of Toronto this year

@tasteoftoronto via Instagram

By

Leora Heilbronn

June 12, 2017
Close
This year’s Taste of Toronto festival is going to be bigger and better than ever before! With over 25,000 people expected attend throughout the June foodie festival weekend (June 15 to 18) and over 20 food vendors, there will be a ton to see and eat at Fort York. There certainly won’t be a shortage of food to taste, so we’ve rounded up the dishes you absolutely need to try.

1. Lamb Asado from The Drake — The delectable lamb dish from chefs Ted Corrado and Alexandra Feswick is the perfect blend of sweet and savory. Made with stone fruit mostardo, anchovy and charred rapini, this $10 plate will have you licking your chops and lining up for seconds.

2. Station Burger from Richmond Station — If you’ve heard of Richmond Station, then you’ve definitely heard of their famous Station Burger. Piled high with melted cheese, dill pickle and served with an onion ring, this $10 burger is a Taste of Toronto must.

3. Pâté en Croûte from Café Boulud — Smoked pork tenderloin seasoned with fresh thyme, Dijon mustard, bacon cream and pear chutney for the low price of $8. This dish was one of Julia Child‘s specialties, but Café Boulud takes it to a whole other level.

4. St. Louis Cut Competition Ribs from Barque — In our humble opinion, the Roncesvalles-based smokehouse serves up the most mouthwatering barbecued food in all of Canada. Their delectable $10 ribs served with a jalapeno cornbread muffin and a kool-aid pickle spear is the number one dish we’ll be queuing up for.

5. Champion Platter from Bar Isabel and Bar Raval — Chef Grant van Gameren is new to this year’s lineup, so he’s here to wow your taste buds with the best dishes from his Bar Isabel and Bar Raval restaurants. This platter is a bit pricier than the others ($60), but Gameren’s world-famous grilled octopus, island pork secretto, chorizo verde and cucumber salad is a meal all unto itself. Yum!

Quarter octopus, For when you order your food by fractions. Repost @high_hyumidity 🔥🔥🔥

A post shared by Bar Isabel (@bar_isabel) on

6. Paella Mixta from Campo Food Hall — Carver’s owner and chef Rob Bragagnolo has kept details of his upcoming market-style, Mediterranean food hall super hush-hush, but there are rumblings that his paella (with octopus, chicken and chorizo) will be one of the best in the city. Here’s your chance to try it first for $10!

7. Valencia Salad from Campo Food Hall — Amidst all the protein-rich courses, this fresh $8 salad is sure to be a much-needed palette cleanser. Try this healthy and delicious mix of orange, green olive, fennel and almonds topped with preserved lemon-sherry vinaigrette.

8. True North Soya-Cured Salmon from Hawker Bar — Chef Alec Martin’s $8 soya-cured salmon is one of his specialties that Toronto residents rave about. Served over a bed of fried wonton, radish cucumber and herbs, our mouths are watering just thinking about it.

9. Egg Yolk Raviolo from Piano Piano — Although this pasta dish is a few dollars more ($18) than Piano Piano’s other offerings, expect it to be one of the first plates to sell out. Filled with spinach and ricotta puree, brown butter and parmesean, the raviolo is creamy perfection on a plate.

Soooooo good!! Egg Yolk Ravioli – spinach, ricotta, brown butter, parmigiano! 😜 #eggyolkravioli #yum #pianopianotherestaurant

A post shared by PIANO PIANO the Restaurant (@pianopianotherestaurant) on

10. Ricotta Fritters from The McEwan Group — Looking for something fresh and sweet? Look no further than Mark McEwan’s $6 ricotta fritters prepared with a strawberry preserve, citrus and raw sugar.

11. Pocket Pizza from Pray Tell — This isn’t your childhood microwaveable pizza pocket. Once you taste the Scandinavian snack bar’s pocket pizza ($8), made with bolognese, melty mozzarella and lemon herb oil, you’ll be calling Mom to throw out those other freezer treats after tasting this.

12. Ricotta Gnocchi from Raca Café and Bar — Mark McEwan’s former protégé, Ivana Raca, is treating guests to her rich and palate-pleasing ricotta gnocchi ($10) made with truffle crema. Like Piano Piano’s raviolo, this pasta dish is a must try.

Our house made gnocchi is soooo delicious, topped with Peruvian bell peppers and meatballs. Won’t you join us?

A post shared by Raca Cafe & Bar (@raca_cafe) on

13. Pork Bun from Momofuku — Line up early for Momofuku’s world-famous roasted pork belly in a steamed bao that’s been brushed with hoisin sauce. ($6)

14. Green Tea Opera and Matcha Macaron from Miku — This sweet treat features green tea genoise, matcha butter cream, dark chocolate ganache and adzuki bean cream with a hazelnut wafer. ($6)

15. Yu Ranch Grass Raised Beef Hot Dogs from Nota Bene — Street meat this is not. Nota Bene’s award-worthy beef hot dogs have a spicy kick courtesy of the kimchi and a scrumptious bulgogi sauce. ($8)

16. True North Salmon Ceviche from Los Colibris — Looking for some protein that’s good for your diet? Try this salmon ceviche made with green grapes, cilantro, green onion and green apple, all on s soft corn tortilla. ($10)

#Winterlicious we are ready for you! _ Book your @liciousto lunch or dinner via the link in our bio ☝️

A post shared by Los Colibris (@loscolibris.ca) on

17. Taiwanese Fried Chicken (TFC) from Kanpai Snack Bar — The description provided to us by Kanpai says it all: “2 pieces of our acclaimed Taiwanese fried chicken with our secret dipping sauce.” It’s Taiwanese street food that you don’t need to trek to Taiwan to experience. ($10)

18. Whole Roasted Stuffed Suckling Pig from Bar Buca — Jealous of your friend who just posted that jaw-dropping picture of her Hawaiin luau? Well she’s about to be envious of your succulent, suckling pig that you’ll serve to friends and family. ($150)

19. Shiitake Mushroom from Actinolite — Your Mom always said to eat your veggies, and this is the perfect vegetable plate. Shiitake mushrooms with miso, pickled day lily, knotweed and crispy kelp from the Ossington neighbourhood resto. ($8)

20. Game Burger from Antler — A burger made with bison, deer and wild boar? Yes please! ($10)

Enjoy!

Off The Menu