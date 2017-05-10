Gusto
Food

18 recipes that have been pinned over 10,000 times

Bite Me More

By

Bite Me More

May 10, 2017
We’re breaking the internet with these 18 super Pintastic recipes!

1. Vegetable Salad Roll

Grab this vegetable salad roll recipe and get rolling because they make for a perfect healthy appetizer. Simply wet the rice paper in water, fill them with a combination of vegetables (or shrimp or chicken, if you prefer) and dunk them in your homemade Thai dipping sauce.

Bite Me More

2. Sweet Citrus Spiced Salmon

If you’re a fan of this omega-3 rich fish but prefer when it doesn’t taste, well, too salmony, this sweet citrus spiced salmon recipe is for you.  The salmon is marinated in pineapple and lemon juice and then baked with a sweet and spicy topping, leaving every bite the perfect blend of flavorful (but mellow) fish!

Bite Me More

3. Apple, Carrot and Ginger Smoothie

This vitamin-packed apple, carrot and ginger smoothie, the perfect combination of sweet and slightly spicy, will fill you up and power you through the day.

Bite Me More

4. Mango Green Smoothie

Bite Me More

5. Protein-Packed Breakfast Blend

Bite Me More

6. Cinnamon Coffee Scones

In many ways, these cinnamon coffee scones are the perfect baked goods. Not only are they delicious (each bite is a perfect one as the cinnamon, coffee and brown sugar filling mingles with the moist and buttery scone), but they’re also extremely easy to make.

Bite Me More

7. Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Cake

A chocolate chip cookie dough cake that’s jaw-droppingly delicious – a layer of cookie dough is nestled between layers of sweet vanilla cake and creamy vanilla icing. Not done yet… we still have a top layer of chocolate chip bites to finish off this cookie-cake masterpiece!

Bite Me More

8. Decadent Chocolate Rice Krispie Crunch Cake

This decadent Rice Krispie crunch cake recipe is a tri-layered fudgy chocolate cake that’s filled with chocolate-coated Rice Krispies and slathered with creamy, smooth chocolate frosting.

Bite Me More

9. White Chocolate Cherry Cheesecake

Love chocolate melting in your mouth? Us too, especially with every bite of this creamy, white chocolate cheesecake. A buttery graham cracker crust is topped with smooth, white chocolate cheesecake, sweet cherries and chocolate. Slice after slice, this cheesecake is heavenly.

Bite Me More

10. The Ultimate S’Mores Layer Cake

Lisa, the trailblazer she is, has brought the fireside fun indoors with this unbelievably delicious s’mores cake. Its layers of fudgy brownies and chocolate chip graham are all iced with a toasted marshmallow frosting. Really, this is cake and camping at its finest!

Bite Me More

11. Birthday Cake Pops

We bring you individual, moist vanilla birthday cakes, iced with creamy vanilla frosting and coated in candy. Step right up, because Lisa’s creative cake pops(icles) are tops at every concession stand!

Bite Me More

12. Birthday Cake Hot Chocolate

Every day can be your birthday with this make-your-wishes-come-true birthday cake hot chocolate.

Bite Me More

13. Homemade Oreo Ice Cream Sandwiches

Kids are going to be flocking to our ice cream truck (our test kitchen) for these soft chocolate cookies that are stuffed with Oreo ice cream and rolled in crushed cookies. No freezer burn here!

Bite Me More

14. Apple and Cucumber Green Smoothie (20,000 + Pins)

Bite Me More

15. Banana Pie Smoothie (25,000 + Pins)

Bite Me More

16. Pineapple Mango Smoothie (26,000 + Pins)

Bite Me More

17. Salted Caramel Cheesecake Crunch (50,000 + Pins)

A buttery brown sugar and graham crust sits beneath a smooth and creamy cheesecake that’s topped with a sour cream layer, toffee bits and homemade salted caramel sauce.

Bite Me More

18. Birthday Cake Popcorn (80,000 + Pins)

Happy Birthday to you, me and everyone else, because this birthday cake popcorn, which is popcorn coated in white chocolate, cake batter and sprinkles, is something worth celebrating!

Bite Me More

