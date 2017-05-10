18 recipes that have been pinned over 10,000 times

We’re breaking the internet with these 18 super Pintastic recipes!

Grab this vegetable salad roll recipe and get rolling because they make for a perfect healthy appetizer. Simply wet the rice paper in water, fill them with a combination of vegetables (or shrimp or chicken, if you prefer) and dunk them in your homemade Thai dipping sauce.

If you’re a fan of this omega-3 rich fish but prefer when it doesn’t taste, well, too salmony, this sweet citrus spiced salmon recipe is for you. The salmon is marinated in pineapple and lemon juice and then baked with a sweet and spicy topping, leaving every bite the perfect blend of flavorful (but mellow) fish!

This vitamin-packed apple, carrot and ginger smoothie, the perfect combination of sweet and slightly spicy, will fill you up and power you through the day.

4. Mango Green Smoothie

5. Protein-Packed Breakfast Blend

In many ways, these cinnamon coffee scones are the perfect baked goods. Not only are they delicious (each bite is a perfect one as the cinnamon, coffee and brown sugar filling mingles with the moist and buttery scone), but they’re also extremely easy to make.

A chocolate chip cookie dough cake that’s jaw-droppingly delicious – a layer of cookie dough is nestled between layers of sweet vanilla cake and creamy vanilla icing. Not done yet… we still have a top layer of chocolate chip bites to finish off this cookie-cake masterpiece!

This decadent Rice Krispie crunch cake recipe is a tri-layered fudgy chocolate cake that’s filled with chocolate-coated Rice Krispies and slathered with creamy, smooth chocolate frosting.

Love chocolate melting in your mouth? Us too, especially with every bite of this creamy, white chocolate cheesecake. A buttery graham cracker crust is topped with smooth, white chocolate cheesecake, sweet cherries and chocolate. Slice after slice, this cheesecake is heavenly.

Lisa, the trailblazer she is, has brought the fireside fun indoors with this unbelievably delicious s’mores cake. Its layers of fudgy brownies and chocolate chip graham are all iced with a toasted marshmallow frosting. Really, this is cake and camping at its finest!

We bring you individual, moist vanilla birthday cakes, iced with creamy vanilla frosting and coated in candy. Step right up, because Lisa’s creative cake pops(icles) are tops at every concession stand!

Every day can be your birthday with this make-your-wishes-come-true birthday cake hot chocolate.

Kids are going to be flocking to our ice cream truck (our test kitchen) for these soft chocolate cookies that are stuffed with Oreo ice cream and rolled in crushed cookies. No freezer burn here!

14. Apple and Cucumber Green Smoothie (20,000 + Pins)

15. Banana Pie Smoothie (25,000 + Pins)

16. Pineapple Mango Smoothie (26,000 + Pins)

A buttery brown sugar and graham crust sits beneath a smooth and creamy cheesecake that’s topped with a sour cream layer, toffee bits and homemade salted caramel sauce.

Happy Birthday to you, me and everyone else, because this birthday cake popcorn, which is popcorn coated in white chocolate, cake batter and sprinkles, is something worth celebrating!