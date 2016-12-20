18 recipes for anyone obsessed with eggnog

We get it–eggnog is an acquired taste. Like black licorice, red wine or blue cheese, it’s one of those flavours you seem to either obsess over or complete hate; no fence sitters here. For those of us on the yay side of this delicious holiday drink, we have a compulsive need to get our fill of it (while it’s still in stores).

So with just a few weeks left to go in the eggnog frenzy, we’ve compiled some of our favourite eggnog recipes for everyone who’s just as into the creamy Christmas drink as we are.

Snickerdoodles are such a classic holiday flavour; who doesn’t love the taste and smell of fresh cinnamon? We didn’t think these classic cookies could get even better, but thanks to the addition of eggnog, they’re pretty much out of this world.

These luscious, rich, melt-in-your-mouth cookies are insanely good, and it’s not just because they’ve got lots of butter. Eggnog and cream cheese combine for a secret one-two flavour punch that will definitely up your next Christmas cookie exchange.

Whether you’re making this sweet, sweet bread as a snack or for a scrumptious breakfast, the addition of eggnog frosting is a beautiful thing. Pair a slice or two with some tea or coffee and feel the holiday stress melt away.

Your oven gets enough of a workout during the holiday season, so why not give it a break with this no-bake pie that features loads of eggnog goodness and just a splash of festive rum? Don’t let the long prep time throw you either–this pie takes about four hours to chill and set, but only 10 minutes to actually assemble.

Sugar cookies are a Christmas staple, but we wind up seeing lots of cookie cutter varieties when it comes to actual recipes. These bars totally switch things up though, all while doubling down on the delicious eggnog flavour thanks to its addition in both the crust and frosting.

Fudge is the ultimate decadent dessert… and aren’t the holidays the perfect time for decadence? Indulge yourself with these delightful fudge squares, which can also make perfect gifts when placed into cute holiday bags or tins.

Be the life of the party with this totally awesome eggnog dip. Cream cheese, eggnog, cinnamon and nutmeg combine to create a completely delicious dip with just the right amount of eggnog flavour. Pair it with graham crackers or fresh strawberries and be the star of your next potluck.

This beautiful layer cake hits all the right Christmas notes. With hints of complimentary spices, rum and of course, eggnog, it’s the perfect meal-ending piece de resistance. You’ll barely have enough time to Instagram it before everyone starts digging in.

These little cookie cups are as cute as they are delicious, and are filled with an eggnog frosting. Thanks to the addition of pecans, they also have a deadly soft but crunchy texture that’s so good it feels like a little party in your mouth.

Eggnog and vanilla combine in these show-stopping mini pound cakes that are edible works of art. Dusted with a little powdered sugar and served with fruit, they’d be just as good as a 3 p.m. snack as they would be for dessert. Either way, don’t forget the coffee.

These little bites of heaven are certainly ambitious, but if your inner baker is feeling confident, they’ll certainly be worth the effort. Especially since they make fabulous holiday and hostess gifts–just wrap them in clear cellophane with a pretty little bow.

There’s something so refined about indulging in an afternoon biscotti, but these eggnog offerings completely up the biscotti game. We could probably eat about a dozen of them to ourselves… with a cozy cup of hot tea, of course.

What would happen if cinnamon buns and eggnog had a love child? We’d like to think it would look a little something like this moist, finger-licking good bread. In fact, this thing is so freaking good that we’d have a hard time limiting ourselves to just one slice.

What’s better than fluffy pancakes on a Christmas morning? Pancakes made with eggnog that are then topped with a homemade vanilla syrup, of course. Whip up this batter the night before so that all you need to do is fry and eat, leaving way more time for presents.

Looking for a delectable but elegant dessert for your holiday dinner? Nothing beats these eggnog mousse cups. Light, fluffy and packed with flavour, they’re the perfect thing to wash down all of that heavy turkey and stuffing.

These mini cheesecakes are so darned adorable you’d almost hate to take a bite out of them… almost. Don’t have a mini cheesecake pan? This recipe would work just as well in a regular old sized pan, too.

These frosted donuts are baked, which means in our heads, they have to be good for us, right? Plus with applesauce as the secret ingredient, each one should also count as a serving of fruit.

Everyone needs a cupcake or two in their lives come the holidays, but what happens when you fancy one up with this amazing eggnog buttercream? Well let’s just say it it’s a good thing these come in cupcake form–otherwise we might just eat an entire cake by ourselves.