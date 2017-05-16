17 recipes for people who are obsessed with peanut butter

What’s not to love about peanut butter? It’s creamy, it’s thick and it’s packed with protein and good, natural fats. When we pair it with jelly or have it in a chocolate cup, it brings us right back to our childhood. But there are still a ton of other ways to gussy peanut butter up.

Portable, simple, smooth or crunchy, we’re not afraid to admit that we’re a little obsessed with the stuff. That’s why we were so sad to hear about Skippy pulling their brand of PB from Canadian shelves. Still, there are plenty of other brands out there to love… and recipes to go with them. That’s why we’ve pulled some of our favourite sweet and savory dishes from across the web — if you’re as obsessed as we are, you’ll definitely love them, too.

Everyone knows that chocolate and peanut butter is a classic flavour pairing. These pretty brownies are rich with both, but are also healthy and oh-so-simple to whip up.

There’s pulled pork, and then there’s pulled pork topped with an ooey-gooey curried peanut sauce. This recipe will definitely elevate your next sandwich… with only a few napkins required.

You haven’t tried soup until you’ve tasted this one. This healthy bowl is packed with proteins like chicken and peanuts, plus veggies like leafy kale and sweet potatoes, and features a chicken-tomato broth that’s made even creamier by — you guessed it — peanut butter.

Crunchy peanut butter adds a real burst of flavour to this fudge, which is easier to make than you’d think. Customize your portions to suit your sweet tooth, or wrap some up with a pretty bow to give as a gift.

Want to take your chocolate-peanut butter obsession to a whole new level? These Pinterest-worthy “sandwiches” will certainly do it. Two pretzels encase a peanut butter cookie, then the entire offering is dunked in some chocolate. Now that’s what we call the ultimate snack.

Creamy, fudgy, loaded with peanut butter flavour and way better for you than your typical ice cream bar, these popsicles are perfect for summer.

Craving something sugary, but don’t want to ruin your diet? This pudding will definitely satisfy your sweet tooth. Ripe banana melds with creamy peanut butter for an amazing snack or breakfast that’s portable and filling.

If it’s a double dose of peanut butter you’re seeking, these sandwich cookies have got you covered. A creamy, peanut butter filling sits in-between two cookies in what we like to think of as peanut butter heaven.

Not only is this amazing salad packed full of veggies and proteins, but it’s gluten-free, too. Blogger Jacqui promises that this peanut butter dressing will melt in your mouth and she’s really not lying.

These delightful ramekins of peanut butter, graham cracker and chocolate boast all the goodness of a melted s’more, but with none of the mess. The best part? No campfire required.

Sure, sure. These baked chicken meatballs are super healthy and full of Thai flavours, but it’s the red curry peanut sauce they’re smothered in that we positively want to dive into.

These mini cheesecakes are so cute and tiny, yet they’re also little bombs of incredible flavour. The peanut butter filling is rich and delicious, which is enhanced by a chocolate cookie crust and a ganache on top.

Regular, old hamburgers will never be the same after you’ve sampled this creation, which piles creamy peanut butter, crispy bacon, pickled onions and strawberry relish together. The barbecue has just met its match.

These creamy, no-bake bars are a quick, go-to dessert. Not only are they delicious and easy to assemble, but with just five ingredients and 20 minutes of total prep time, it would be easy enough to whip up a second batch if the first one suddenly disappears.

Why wait for Christmas to enjoy this classic treat when you can make it in a matter of minutes? The sticky peanut butter combined with the crunchy rice cereal and chocolate coating is positively sinful — one batch certainly doesn’t last long around here.

Not only are these pancakes smothered with a finger-licking, peanut butter-maple syrup topping, but they’re jam-packed with peanut butter and peanut butter chips. Essentially, eating a few of these is like consuming a triple dose of peanut butter heaven. Yum.

This savory vegan dish is just the right amount of spicy, with crunchy peanut butter and ground turmeric rounding out the flavours. Serve it over rice or consume it straight out of the pan… it’s that good.