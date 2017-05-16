Gusto
17 recipes for people who are obsessed with peanut butter

Living Well Mom/Budget Bytes

By

Amber Dowling

May 16, 2017
What’s not to love about peanut butter? It’s creamy, it’s thick and it’s packed with protein and good, natural fats. When we pair it with jelly or have it in a chocolate cup, it brings us right back to our childhood. But there are still a ton of other ways to gussy peanut butter up.

Portable, simple, smooth or crunchy, we’re not afraid to admit that we’re a little obsessed with the stuff. That’s why we were so sad to hear about Skippy pulling their brand of PB from Canadian shelves. Still, there are plenty of other brands out there to love… and recipes to go with them. That’s why we’ve pulled some of our favourite sweet and savory dishes from across the web — if you’re as obsessed as we are, you’ll definitely love them, too.

Peanut Butter Brownies

Everyone knows that chocolate and peanut butter is a classic flavour pairing. These pretty brownies are rich with both, but are also healthy and oh-so-simple to whip up.

Peanut Butter Brownies

The Urban Vegetarian

Peanut Butter Pulled Pork

There’s pulled pork, and then there’s pulled pork topped with an ooey-gooey curried peanut sauce. This recipe will definitely elevate your next sandwich… with only a few napkins required.

Peanut Butter Pulled Pork

A is for Apple

West African Peanut Soup

You haven’t tried soup until you’ve tasted this one. This healthy bowl is packed with proteins like chicken and peanuts, plus veggies like leafy kale and sweet potatoes, and features a chicken-tomato broth that’s made even creamier by — you guessed it — peanut butter.

african soup

A is for Apple

Peanut Butter Fudge

Crunchy peanut butter adds a real burst of flavour to this fudge, which is easier to make than you’d think. Customize your portions to suit your sweet tooth, or wrap some up with a pretty bow to give as a gift.

Delicious Miss Dahl

Chocolate and Peanut Butter Pretzel Sandwiches

Want to take your chocolate-peanut butter obsession to a whole new level? These Pinterest-worthy “sandwiches” will certainly do it. Two pretzels encase a peanut butter cookie, then the entire offering is dunked in some chocolate. Now that’s what we call the ultimate snack.

Food Fun Family

Chocolate Peanut Butter Yogurt Popsicles

Creamy, fudgy, loaded with peanut butter flavour and way better for you than your typical ice cream bar, these popsicles are perfect for summer.

Marsha’s Baking Addiction

Banana Peanut Butter Chia Seed Pudding

Craving something sugary, but don’t want to ruin your diet? This pudding will definitely satisfy your sweet tooth. Ripe banana melds with creamy peanut butter for an amazing snack or breakfast that’s portable and filling.

The Suburban Soapbox

Peanut Butter Sandwich Cookies

If it’s a double dose of peanut butter you’re seeking, these sandwich cookies have got you covered. A creamy, peanut butter filling sits in-between two cookies in what we like to think of as peanut butter heaven.

Living Well Mom

 

Grilled Chicken Salad amd Thai Peanut Dressing

Not only is this amazing salad packed full of veggies and proteins, but it’s gluten-free, too. Blogger Jacqui promises that this peanut butter dressing will melt in your mouth and she’s really not lying.

Dishing Delish

Peanut Butter S’Mores Pots

These delightful ramekins of peanut butter, graham cracker and chocolate boast all the goodness of a melted s’more, but with none of the mess. The best part? No campfire required.

Budget Bytes

Skinny Thai Chicken Meatballs with Peanut Sauce

Sure, sure. These baked chicken meatballs are super healthy and full of Thai flavours, but it’s the red curry peanut sauce they’re smothered in that we positively want to dive into.

Jo Cooks

Mini Chocolate Peanut Butter Cheesecakes

These mini cheesecakes are so cute and tiny, yet they’re also little bombs of incredible flavour. The peanut butter filling is rich and delicious, which is enhanced by a chocolate cookie crust and a ganache on top.

OMG Chocolate Desserts

Peanut Butter Burger and Strawberry Relish

Regular, old hamburgers will never be the same after you’ve sampled this creation, which piles creamy peanut butter, crispy bacon, pickled onions and strawberry relish together. The barbecue has just met its match.

Foodness Gracious

Peanut Butter Chocolate Bars

These creamy, no-bake bars are a quick, go-to dessert. Not only are they delicious and easy to assemble, but with just five ingredients and 20 minutes of total prep time, it would be easy enough to whip up a second batch if the first one suddenly disappears.

Chef Savvy

Chocolate Peanut Butter Balls

Why wait for Christmas to enjoy this classic treat when you can make it in a matter of minutes? The sticky peanut butter combined with the crunchy rice cereal and chocolate coating is positively sinful — one batch certainly doesn’t last long around here.

Two Twenty One

Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Pancakes

Not only are these pancakes smothered with a finger-licking, peanut butter-maple syrup topping, but they’re jam-packed with peanut butter and peanut butter chips. Essentially, eating a few of these is like consuming a triple dose of peanut butter heaven. Yum.

The Gold Lining Girl

Peanut Butter Chickpea Curry

This savory vegan dish is just the right amount of spicy, with crunchy peanut butter and ground turmeric rounding out the flavours. Serve it over rice or consume it straight out of the pan… it’s that good.

Nutritionist Meets Chef

Off The Menu