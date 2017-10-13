17 fall musts every self-respecting foodie has to try

The autumn brings good things to the table. Taking the place of summer salads and lighter fare are the hearty, comforting cold weather dishes that come from apples, root vegetables, squash and (of course) pumpkin.

Now that fall’s here, we can almost taste it, and we’ve got 17 incredible seasonal treats you won’t want to miss out on this autumn. Put these on your must-eat and must-do lists for the next few weeks:

1. Forget overpriced coffee shops. Learn to make your own (far superior) pumpkin spice latte with actual pumpkin, not the flavoured syrups cafes use. It’s simpler than you’d think and tastes better. Celebrate your accomplishment by topping it off with as much whipped cream as you like.

2. Gourds aren’t just for decorating your dining table/front porch! Try experimenting with spaghetti squash by subbing in the low-carb, flavourful squash for pasta. All you need to create “noodles” from the roasted vegetable is a fork. Top with tomato sauce and meatballs, and you’ve got pasta night 2.0.

3. Pull out your slow cooker. Soups, sauces, stews, pulled pork, chili… what can’t you make in a slow cooker? Go for a walk in the park to take in the fall colours while you’re waiting for your dinner to basically make itself.

4. Drink a pint of pumpkin beer. (Or seek out an Oktoberfest brew to try.)

5. Not a beer drinker? That’s okay. It’s red wine season (also known as the most wonderful time of the year), so grab yourself a glass.

6. Bake up some Brussels sprouts. Fall is all about taking advantage of seasonal produce… and topping it with piles of cheese.

7. Have a hot toddy. Best enjoyed after a brisk hike through a forest or chopping firewood.

8. Intimidated by pies? That doesn’t mean you have to miss out on fall fruity desserts. Now is the time of year when both plums and apples are in season, so put them together in this crust-free cobbler.

9. For baking veterans, we recommend testing out this walnut crust apple-pear pie from Martha Stewart.

10. Get cozy with your favourite comfort foods. Mac and cheese anyone? Make a fancy pumpkin version at home.

11. Visit your local farmer’s market for a jug of apple cider. Heat it on the stove top and curl up with a mug and a good book. Having friends over? Just a few extra spices and some bourbon turns cider into spiced bourbon apple cider.

12. Revisit your childhood by treating yourself to a caramel apple. At this time of year, they’re a staple at fall markets and frequently come dressed up with chocolate drizzle, pretzel pieces, candy, nuts and marshmallows.

13. Bring oatmeal back into your breakfast routine. Skip the instant stuff and make it from scratch (it’ll take you just 5 more minutes at most). Mash in bananas, pumpkin or cooked apples and top with dried cranberries, nuts and seeds. Have some extra steamed milk left over from that latte? Pour it on.

14. Add maple syrup to everything you can. Oatmeal, like from the recipe above, is the perfect starting point. From there, try maple-glazed salmon or pork chops. Do not, under any circumstances, skip trying out a maple syrup-infused dessert.

15. Mash something! Potato, sweet potato, even cauliflower.

16. Roast pumpkin seeds as a snack or to sprinkle on top of oatmeal and salads. Not only do they add flavour, they’re also really good for you — packed with fibre, antioxidants, vitamins and minerals along with mood-boosting amino acids.

17. Last but not least, go on a fall foods road trip. Hit the highway for the day to seek out small town treats like homemade butter tarts, jams, canned preserves and wines.