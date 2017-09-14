This 16-year-old is showing the world how amazing vegan food can really be

It’s no secret: vegan food’s earned itself a bad rap for being unappetizing. But one 16-year-old Instagram user is out to prove that vegan food can in fact be beautiful. @naturally.jo (a.k.a. Jose) has captured the beauty of everything from vegan berry-covered smoothie bowls and cheese-less cheesecakes to brownies and popsicles — and boy does it all look stunning. Because according to Jose, “life is too short to eat boring food.”

You might not be a huge fan of fruits and vegetables, but you’ll probably crave them at least a little after seeing these spectacular dishes.

How about some breakfast in a Mason jar? Jose uses chia pudding, natural food colouring agents like blue vanilla and blueberry for the purple, banana slices and frozen berries for this masterpiece.

Or perhaps you’re a little tired of the Mason jar trend and feel like moving onto something a little more… interstellar. Well it’s your lucky day! You’ve got to check out the galaxy popsicles Jose made using coconut milk, coconut nectar, butterfly pea tea and blueberry juice.

And then, of course, there are a whole slew of irresistible smoothie bowls:

…and smoothie coconut bowls.

Left or Right? 😌💖💜 Smoothie bowls made with frozen bananas, coconut milk, raspberries and blueberries 💦 My kind of breakfast! ✌🏽✨



Chocolate cake that looks like it probably tastes better than non-vegan chocolate cake.

And then there are incredible-looking dinners.

Vegan food has most definitely been underestimated.