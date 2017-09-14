Gusto
Gusto
Food

This 16-year-old is showing the world how amazing vegan food can really be

@naturally.jo via Instagram

By

Rebecca Alter

September 14, 2017
  • Facebook
    Facebook
  • Twitter
    Twitter
  • Pinterest
    Pinterest
  • +
  • Linkedin
    Linkedin
  • WhatsApp
    WhatsApp
  • Email
    Email
SHARE THIS
Close
  • Facebook
    Facebook
  • Twitter
    Twitter
  • Pinterest
    Pinterest
  • Linkedin
    Linkedin
  • WhatsApp
    WhatsApp
  • Email
    Email

It’s no secret: vegan food’s earned itself a bad rap for being unappetizing. But one 16-year-old Instagram user is out to prove that vegan food can in fact be beautiful. @naturally.jo (a.k.a. Jose) has captured the beauty of everything from vegan berry-covered smoothie bowls and cheese-less cheesecakes to brownies and popsicles — and boy does it all look stunning. Because according to Jose, “life is too short to eat boring food.”

You might not be a huge fan of fruits and vegetables, but you’ll probably crave them at least a little after seeing these spectacular dishes.

How about some breakfast in a Mason jar? Jose uses chia pudding, natural food colouring agents like blue vanilla and blueberry for the purple, banana slices and frozen berries for this masterpiece.

A post shared by J o s e (@naturally.jo) on

Or perhaps you’re a little tired of the Mason jar trend and feel like moving onto something a little more… interstellar. Well it’s your lucky day! You’ve got to check out the galaxy popsicles Jose made using coconut milk, coconut nectar, butterfly pea tea and blueberry juice.

A post shared by J o s e (@naturally.jo) on


And then, of course, there are a whole slew of irresistible smoothie bowls:

A post shared by J o s e (@naturally.jo) on

A post shared by J o s e (@naturally.jo) on

A post shared by J o s e (@naturally.jo) on


…and smoothie coconut bowls.


Chocolate cake that looks like it probably tastes better than non-vegan chocolate cake.

A post shared by J o s e (@naturally.jo) on


And then there are incredible-looking dinners.

A post shared by J o s e (@naturally.jo) on

Vegan food has most definitely been underestimated.

  • Facebook
    Facebook
  • Twitter
    Twitter
  • Pinterest
    Pinterest
  • +
  • Linkedin
    Linkedin
  • WhatsApp
    WhatsApp
  • Email
    Email
SHARE THIS
Close
  • Facebook
    Facebook
  • Twitter
    Twitter
  • Pinterest
    Pinterest
  • Linkedin
    Linkedin
  • WhatsApp
    WhatsApp
  • Email
    Email

Related

Crowd-pleasing dinners you can make with one sheet pan
Skip the pile of dishes.

Sep 13, 2017

Denette Wilford

These-droolworthy-parfaits-picture-perfect-no-bake-desserts
These simple parfaits are picture-perfect no-bake desserts
You can't go wrong with any of them.

Sep 12, 2017

Bite Me More

There’s a new app that’ll let you order home-cooked meals in Toronto
There’s a new app that’ll let you order home-cooked meals in Toronto
Are you adventurous enough to try it?

Sep 11, 2017

Rebecca Alter

How to get that perfect sear on your tuna
How to get a perfect sear on your tuna
Try not to drool.

Sep 08, 2017

Rebecca Alter

Off The Menu