16 of the most useful cooking substitutions you never knew existed

It happens to all of us. Even though we may have a perfectly stocked pantry or a full fridge brimming with everything we need to execute that recipe we’ve been dying to make, sometimes we just don’t have a needed ingredient.

Typically, you might be tempted to either scrap the whole plan in favour of something else to eat or make a frantic trip to the grocery store. But before panic sets in, it’s worth noting there are a number of easy swaps you can make in the heat of the moment; some that may even make your meal tastier than it would have been to begin with. Here are just a few of the most handy substitutions:

Buttermilk

Whether you’re making biscuits, soda bread or a creamy salad dressing, the sweet-but-sour milk adds a real pop to food. Don’t have any on hand? Not to worry. For every cup simply add one tablespoon of lemon juice or vinegar, then let it sit for a few minutes. Instant buttermilk.

Half-and-Half Cream

Unless you typically enjoy cream in your coffee, odds are you only have regular old milk in the fridge by the time you go to make that creamy soup, mashed potatoes or macaroni and cheese. But we’ll bet you have butter. So for every cup of half-and-half cream you need, simple mix one-and-a-half tablespoons of butter into ¾ of a cup of milk.

Crème Fraiche

Nothing makes us feel like a professional chef more than when we top a dish with a little crème fraiche. It just sounds so refined. Unfortunately, it’s not always easy to get our hands on the stuff. That’s why for every cup we’re looking to have, we simply mix in a tablespoon of plain yogurt with a cup of heavy cream instead. Just remember to let it sit for a couple of hours first — preferably at room temperature.

Mayonnaise

Some people just hate the taste of mayo, others eat it way too quickly. Either way, if you find yourself without any and you need a cup for your recipe, sub in a cup of sour cream or plain yogurt instead.

Ricotta

Need a cup of that cheesy goodness but find that your fridge doesn’t have the container you thought you had? Replace it with a cup of dry cottage cheese or a cup of silken tofu instead.

Cornstarch

Have a broth or a sauce that you need thickened up? Looking to get the perfect consistency in your gravy? Most of us may turn to cornstarch, but if you find you’re running low you can substitute two tablespoons of flour for every tablespoon of cornstarch. Easy peasy.

Canned Tomatoes

Forgot to stock up last time you went to the grocery store and now you’re in a tomato sauce pickle? You CAN use fresh tomatoes instead. For every cup of canned tomatoes, simple simmer a cup-and-a-half of diced fresh tomatoes.

Bread Crumbs

If you’re looking to bread or stuff a piece of meat and you’re running low on bread crumbs, there are plenty of other options to be found in your kitchen. For every cup that you need simply sub in a cup of ground oats or ¾ cup of cracker crumbs instead. Or, if you’ve got a loaf of bread, let a few pieces of bread grow stale on the counter and then blend that up to make your own bread crumbs.

Allspice

Want to beef up that squash or add some pizzazz to your sweet potatoes? Maybe you just want to give your pumpkin soup a little extra je ne sais quoi. If it’s allspice you’re going for but you find that you have none, simply mix up ½ a teaspoon of cinnamon, ¼ a teaspoon of ground ginger and ¼ a teaspoon of ground cloves. And voila, you’ve got a tablespoon of allspice ready to go.

Beer

Looking for the sudsy stuff but found that your roommate drank the last can? You can either sub a cup of beer for a cup of non-alcoholic beer or use chicken or beef stock instead.

Brandy

Don’t want to buy an entire bottle of brandy in order to use ¼ of a cup of it on a recipe? You could invest in some brandy extract instead. Simply mix a teaspoon with ¼ a cup of water and it’s the perfect non-boozy substitute.

Wine

We’ve accidentally (okay, purposely) finished off a bottle without saving a single cup for our sauce… who hasn’t? And that’s when you can use a cup of chicken stock or a cup of white grape juice mixed with a tablespoon of vinegar instead.

Honey

While we all work to save the bees, you can use white sugar (1 ¼ cups) mixed with water (1/3 cup) instead of a cup of honey in your next sweet-and-sour sauce or honey-glazed chicken.

Ketchup

If it’s a cup of ketchup that you need for your next sauce or marinade, swap in a cup of tomato sauce mixed with a teaspoon of vinegar and a teaspoon of sugar.

Lemon Juice

No lemons to brighten up that salad dressing, chicken or salmon? While it won’t be the exact same, you can get the same acidity from ½ a teaspoon of vinegar or a teaspoon of white wine instead.

Soy Sauce

We love using soy sauce to punch up a stir-fry or peanut dressing, but sometimes, we forget to stock up. When that’s the case, we often replace ½ cup of soy sauce with ¼ cup of Worcestershire sauce mixed with a tablespoon of water.

Bon appétit!