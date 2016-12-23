16 festive desserts that aren’t cookies

Up your dessert game this year—big time. No matter how traditional or modern your take on holiday dinner is, we have a sweet ending that’ll complement the meal in style. We’re talking trendy matcha (hello cheesecake!) to family-friendly banana cake. Yum!

Crowd-pleasing and fit for a crowd, Lorraine Pascale’s recipe is a take on traditional pineapple upside-down, but with gooey bananas and a sticky toffee-like topping.

What’s not to like about this dessert? Caramely sweet dates, earthy cardamom, spicy ginger—Rachel Allen created magic with this cake. Oh yes, and it’s tasty too.

Matcha desserts have been very trendy this year. Show off the trend with this gorgeous cheesecake that just happens to be sporting the official colours of the holidays.

If serving individual portions is more your style, this five-ingredient recipe has the sparkle that you need. Creamy and floral, it’s a refreshing note to end the meal on.

It’s no surprise holiday meals tend to be rich and heavy. For a lighter finish, Rachel Allen’s two-ingredient halva is perfect when passed around the table with coffee and tea.

Not giving up iced treats in the winter? Then you’ll love the contrast of the tart berry sherbet against the sweet poached peaches.

A holiday meal without chocolate? Quelle horreur! Although it’s a more technically advanced recipe, this sweet ending will get you rave comments from diners and on social media.

Previous recipe too complicated? Let Martha Stewart guide you through her recipe for these cuties, a delicious hybrid of cake and soufflé that begs for ice cream on the side.

You’re baking cookies anyway, so why not use them to dress up dessert? The fool–a blend of apricots, sugar and cream–needs only three ingredients and is tastefully enhanced by the fragrant cardamom.

Christmas cake is a hard sell, but this dried-fruit pudding will have everyone smacking their lips. Serve it warm with whipped cream for most complimentary results.

Watch this Italian classic disappear quickly as soon as the citrus zest-infused dough balls hit the warm honey mixture. You may need to get this done well in advance and hide it.

Pay attention: “This tart is best served straight out of the oven, warm and crispy!” We’re not going to argue with recipe creator Robert Jewell–just slice it already.

Jamie Oliver’s recipe serves 12, which makes it an easy choice when entertaining large groups. The crumble and fruit cook at the same time, so it’s also a snap to serve all at once.

This takes us back to Grandma’s house. Recreate the nostalgia with this version that’s simple enough to get the little chefs to help with, and still tastes great. Whipped (or ice) cream is not optional.

With a stunning top and luscious custard, this crème caramel is a heavenly addition to the dessert table. Save oven space by making it the previous day so it chills thoroughly.

Is it a cake? Is it a candy? Does it really matter when it’s packed with dried fruit and nuts and enveloped in chocolate? Watch the video for easy step-by-step instructions.