16 festive desserts that aren’t cookies

One World Kitchen Bakes the Holidays

By

Doris John

December 23, 2016
Up your dessert game this year—big time. No matter how traditional or modern your take on holiday dinner is, we have a sweet ending that’ll complement the meal in style. We’re talking trendy matcha (hello cheesecake!) to family-friendly banana cake. Yum!

Dulce and Banana Cake

Crowd-pleasing and fit for a crowd, Lorraine Pascale’s recipe is a take on traditional pineapple upside-down, but with gooey bananas and a sticky toffee-like topping.

Lorraine Pascale

Lorraine Pascale’s Fast, Fresh and Easy Food

Date, Cardamom and Ginger Upside-Down Cake

What’s not to like about this dessert? Caramely sweet dates, earthy cardamom, spicy ginger—Rachel Allen created magic with this cake. Oh yes, and it’s tasty too.

2-date-cardamom-cake

Rachel Allen’s All Things Sweet

Matcha Cheesecake

Matcha desserts have been very trendy this year. Show off the trend with this gorgeous cheesecake that just happens to be sporting the official colours of the holidays.

owk-bakes-the-holidays_matcha-cheesecake_horizontal_ver-1

One World Kitchen Bakes the Holidays

Lavender and Honey Panna Cotta

If serving individual portions is more your style, this five-ingredient recipe has the sparkle that you need. Creamy and floral, it’s a refreshing note to end the meal on.

5-pannacotta

Rachel Allen’s All Things Sweet

Sesame and Honey Halva

It’s no surprise holiday meals tend to be rich and heavy. For a lighter finish, Rachel Allen’s two-ingredient halva is perfect when passed around the table with coffee and tea.

6-halva

Rachel Allen’s All Things Sweet

Poached Peaches with Raspberry Sorbet

Not giving up iced treats in the winter? Then you’ll love the contrast of the tart berry sherbet against the sweet poached peaches.

7-poached-peaches

Rachel Allen’s All Things Sweet

Milk Chocolate Mousse, Caramel Sauce and Toffee Popcorn

A holiday meal without chocolate? Quelle horreur! Although it’s a more technically advanced recipe, this sweet ending will get you rave comments from diners and on social media.

8-chocolate-mousse

Rachel Allen’s All Things Sweet

Warm Chocolate Cakes

Previous recipe too complicated? Let Martha Stewart guide you through her recipe for these cuties, a delicious hybrid of cake and soufflé that begs for ice cream on the side.

9-chocolate-cakes

Martha Bakes

Apricot Fool with Cardamom Shortbread Fingers

You’re baking cookies anyway, so why not use them to dress up dessert? The fool–a blend of apricots, sugar and cream–needs only three ingredients and is tastefully enhanced by the fragrant cardamom.

10-apricot-fool

Rachel Allen’s All Things Sweet

Festive Fruity Steamed Pudding

Christmas cake is a hard sell, but this dried-fruit pudding will have everyone smacking their lips. Serve it warm with whipped cream for most complimentary results.

festive-cake

Rachel Allen’s All Things Sweet

Struffoli

Watch this Italian classic disappear quickly as soon as the citrus zest-infused dough balls hit the warm honey mixture. You may need to get this done well in advance and hide it.

owk-bakes-the-holidays_struffoli_horizontal_ver-1

One World Kitchen Bakes the Holidays

Fig Mascarpone Tart

Pay attention: “This tart is best served straight out of the oven, warm and crispy!” We’re not going to argue with recipe creator Robert Jewell–just slice it already.

13-fig-marscapone

A is for Apple

Roasted Stone Fruit Coconut, Date and Oat Crumble

Jamie Oliver’s recipe serves 12, which makes it an easy choice when entertaining large groups. The crumble and fruit cook at the same time, so it’s also a snap to serve all at once.

14-roasted-stone-fruit

Jamie’s Super Food Family Classics

White Chocolate and Raspberry Bread and Butter Pudding

This takes us back to Grandma’s house. Recreate the nostalgia with this version that’s simple enough to get the little chefs to help with, and still tastes great. Whipped (or ice) cream is not optional.

15-bread-butter-pudding

Rachel Allen’s Everyday Kitchen

Crème Caramel

With a stunning top and luscious custard, this crème caramel is a heavenly addition to the dessert table. Save oven space by making it the previous day so it chills thoroughly.

16-creme-caramel

Martha Bakes

Panforte

Is it a cake? Is it a candy? Does it really matter when it’s packed with dried fruit and nuts and enveloped in chocolate? Watch the video for easy step-by-step instructions.

17-panforte

One World Kitchen Bakes the Holidays

