12 drool-worthy pies to give thanks for

The turkey may be the main event during Thanksgiving dinner, but we know everyone also looks forward to a slice of pie to end on a sweet note. You can go classic with a pumpkin version (always a winner!), but if you want to switch things up this year, here are 12 winning contenders to wrap up the feasting. Make room for seconds.

Why mess with such a great, traditional treat? The tart lemon filling pairs perfectly with the sweet meringue and crunchy crust — just try stopping yourself from having more than one piece.

We can all agree that Martha Stewart knows a good thing when she sees it… especially in the kitchen. Her recipe serves eight, but we suggest you double it because it will disappear quick. How could anyone resist that buttered oat topping over sweet, ripe peaches?

Trust us, you’ll never relegate sweet potatoes to a simple mash after this. Redolent of nutmeg, cloves and cinnamon, the silken filling is studded with crystallized ginger and crowned with a cloud of cinnamon-spiced meringue.

Blogger Bernice Hill’s recipe was inspired by berry picking with her grandma. She captures the piney aroma of the memory by adding spruce buds to the blueberry filling tossed with allspice and lemon zest. Pass us a slice already!

Give pumpkin a break and let the banana shine! Toffee, pecans and chocolate bring a special spark to the banana slices set on a sweet biscuit crust. Add a dollop of whipped cream before serving and watch the surprise on your guests’ faces when they try it.

Okay, so you probably aren’t as familiar with this pie, but it’s definitely worth a try. The creamy ricotta filling is enhanced with some tangy lemon zest, and is great after just about any meal.

Blogger Lauren promises that this pie actually tastes like a gingerbread cookie. The best part? It takes only 15 minutes to prep! The shortcut ingredients are a pre-made pie shell and vanilla pudding mix, which gets spiced and then dressed with whipped cream. Voila!

If you were smart enough to freeze some rhubarb over summer, this pie will make all the effort worth it. The filling is a simple blend of rhubarb, eggs and sugar, but the true showstopper lies in the beautifully crafted top crust where you can let your creativity run wild.

This is the season of apple butter treats, so why not show it off in pie form? Using only seven ingredients, this confection transforms into the texture of pumpkin pie but showcases the sweet, fall flavour of apples.

Out of pecans? No problem. Oatmeal makes a wonderful stand in for the nuts and results in a lusciously soft pie that’s similar to the traditional nut version. You’ll also have a great story to share behind why this pie was popular during the Civil War.

Thank the stars for frozen cherries! Give your Thanksgiving feast a taste of summer warmth with Duchess Bake Shop’s picture-worthy pie, bursting with the juicy, crimson stone fruit and a light tang of sour cream. Perfect for a summer throwback.

Get ready to be asked for the recipe. Contrasting sweet and salty, this pie’s reminiscent of Momofuku’s Crack Pie with a rich filling of honey, milk and dried corn powder, egg yolks, butter and cream. Calorific? Yes. Amazingly delicious? Oh yes!