Food

15 classy ways to cook with marijuana

By

Doris John

June 13, 2017
Drum roll, please! The countdown to marijuana becoming legal in Canada this year is on. And with the anticipation of it probably becoming a kitchen staple, here are some must-try sweet, savoury and even gourmet edibles you can infuse it into.

1. POWER MUFFINS

Take wake and bake to another level with these power-packed muffins bursting with coconut, carrot, apple, raisins, hemp hearts and pumpkin seeds — all infused with the aromas of cinnamon, cannabis butter and vanilla.

The Wellness Soldier

2. SWEET and SALTY POPCORN

Have some fun and satisfy your munchies all at once with this recipe. Tossed with coconut sugar, cannabutter and sea salt, you’ll enjoy a mix of sweet and salty while savouring the satisfying crunch of freshly popped corn.

3. GRILLED CHEESE

This sandwich gets a double dose of cannabis and butter! It’s slathered with hash butter and a cannabis-infused pesto, and is also layered with two kinds of cheese — mozzarella and Parmesan — along with basil and tomato.

4. PUMPKIN SPICE ICE CREAM

Vegans and paleos rejoice, you can enjoy this iced dream too. It takes just six ingredients, the star being cannabis-infused coconut oil, of course, but requires some patience before you can indulge. Chunks of cookies or chocolate are a nice touch, and it’s well worth the wait to try.

5. RICE ROLLS WITH CANNABIS DIPPING SAUCE

This lovable d summer snack gets dressed up with a flavourful avocado-based dipping sauce sporting lemon juice, mint, sour cream and a dash of cannabis oil. Dip and savour with friends al fresco.

6. WELLNESS PEACE’S

These cannabis oil-infused power balls are ideal for an on-the-go snack, a post-workout boost or for a healthy, sweet ending. Packed with dates, almond butter, goji berries, cocoa, and more, they’re big on flavour and light on effort.

The Wellness Soldier

7. CANNABIS GUMMIES

Everyone’s favourite chewy candy gets a boost from a cannabis tincture that’s been turned into a vegan treat by using agar instead of gelatin. Choose tart cherry juice or concord grape juice for the best results.

8. CHOCOLATE AVOCADO MOUSSE

Talk about a crowd pleaser! Not only is this recipe vegan, but it also doesn’t require any baking, making it a win-win for guests and the cook. The “lift” comes from cannabis oil mixed into the avocado mouse filling.

9. ICED HIGH CHAI LATTE

Making cannabis-infused coconut oil or honey? Then this is the recipe perfect for making use of all the leftovers. Steep it with some chai latte tea bags, add your choice of milk and sweetener, and then sip on it slowly.

10. HERB-INFUSED CANNABIS BUTTER

Butter makes everything taste better. But herb-infused cannabis butter? Now that’s next level. Dollop a healthy chunk on steaks, stuff it under the skin when roasting poultry or use it to finish sauces — your taste buds won’t be sorry.

11. CINNAMON SUGAR DOUGHNUT BITES

Move over timbits! These fluffy doughnut holes with a touch of cannabis butter and cannabis-infused coconut oil are just the coffee snack we want. Word of advice: make sure they’re served warm.

12. WATERMELON STEAK

There’s no beef involved, just juicy slices of watermelon roasted to perfection with cream sherry and cannabis butter. Top it off with a balsamic vinegar reduction, feta cheese and mint — this has gourmet written all over it.

13. SUN-DRIED TOMATO AND OREGANO RISOTTO

Bring a dash of Italian flair to your next romantic meal with this classic rice dish. The secret is to add the cannabis butter at the end, which preserves THC levels while boosting the yum factor exponentially.

The Wellness Soldier

14. CHICKPEA CURRY

Laced with cannabis butter, this popular Indian takeout dish can easily be recreated at home. Smelling of cumin, coriander and garam masala, it will have you salivating as it simmers on the stove. Serve with basmati rice or naan.

15. RAINBOW SUMMER SALAD WITH WHITE BALSAMIC VINAIGRETTE

Celebrate the season with a medley of crisp radishes, cherry tomatoes, carrots and blueberries tossed with a cannabis-infused EVOO vinaigrette. Serve the salad undressed so everyone can add as much vinaigrette as they’d like.

