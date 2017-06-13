15 classy ways to cook with marijuana

Drum roll, please! The countdown to marijuana becoming legal in Canada this year is on. And with the anticipation of it probably becoming a kitchen staple, here are some must-try sweet, savoury and even gourmet edibles you can infuse it into.

Take wake and bake to another level with these power-packed muffins bursting with coconut, carrot, apple, raisins, hemp hearts and pumpkin seeds — all infused with the aromas of cinnamon, cannabis butter and vanilla.

Have some fun and satisfy your munchies all at once with this recipe. Tossed with coconut sugar, cannabutter and sea salt, you’ll enjoy a mix of sweet and salty while savouring the satisfying crunch of freshly popped corn.

This sandwich gets a double dose of cannabis and butter! It’s slathered with hash butter and a cannabis-infused pesto, and is also layered with two kinds of cheese — mozzarella and Parmesan — along with basil and tomato.

Vegans and paleos rejoice, you can enjoy this iced dream too. It takes just six ingredients, the star being cannabis-infused coconut oil, of course, but requires some patience before you can indulge. Chunks of cookies or chocolate are a nice touch, and it’s well worth the wait to try.

This lovable d summer snack gets dressed up with a flavourful avocado-based dipping sauce sporting lemon juice, mint, sour cream and a dash of cannabis oil. Dip and savour with friends al fresco.

These cannabis oil-infused power balls are ideal for an on-the-go snack, a post-workout boost or for a healthy, sweet ending. Packed with dates, almond butter, goji berries, cocoa, and more, they’re big on flavour and light on effort.

Everyone’s favourite chewy candy gets a boost from a cannabis tincture that’s been turned into a vegan treat by using agar instead of gelatin. Choose tart cherry juice or concord grape juice for the best results.

Talk about a crowd pleaser! Not only is this recipe vegan, but it also doesn’t require any baking, making it a win-win for guests and the cook. The “lift” comes from cannabis oil mixed into the avocado mouse filling.

Making cannabis-infused coconut oil or honey? Then this is the recipe perfect for making use of all the leftovers. Steep it with some chai latte tea bags, add your choice of milk and sweetener, and then sip on it slowly.

Butter makes everything taste better. But herb-infused cannabis butter? Now that’s next level. Dollop a healthy chunk on steaks, stuff it under the skin when roasting poultry or use it to finish sauces — your taste buds won’t be sorry.

Move over timbits! These fluffy doughnut holes with a touch of cannabis butter and cannabis-infused coconut oil are just the coffee snack we want. Word of advice: make sure they’re served warm.

There’s no beef involved, just juicy slices of watermelon roasted to perfection with cream sherry and cannabis butter. Top it off with a balsamic vinegar reduction, feta cheese and mint — this has gourmet written all over it.

Bring a dash of Italian flair to your next romantic meal with this classic rice dish. The secret is to add the cannabis butter at the end, which preserves THC levels while boosting the yum factor exponentially.

Laced with cannabis butter, this popular Indian takeout dish can easily be recreated at home. Smelling of cumin, coriander and garam masala, it will have you salivating as it simmers on the stove. Serve with basmati rice or naan.

Celebrate the season with a medley of crisp radishes, cherry tomatoes, carrots and blueberries tossed with a cannabis-infused EVOO vinaigrette. Serve the salad undressed so everyone can add as much vinaigrette as they’d like.