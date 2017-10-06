16 appetizers to serve while you’re waiting for the turkey

Thanksgiving is all about giving thanks — for your health, happiness and, of course, all the really great food.

And although the turkey is the main attraction at most Thanksgiving meals, your guests will want to arrive long before the food’s served to dig into these 16 stunning appetizers.

There’s something about filo pastry that make appetizers and desserts all the more addictive, and that’s definitely the case with these bite-sized egg and goat cheese tarts. They’re golden, buttery and absolutely delicious.

Don’t expect to have any leftovers of this mouthwatering dish. Even the pickiest of eaters won’t be able to reject that perfect combo of bread, garlic and tomatoes. Top it off with some cheese and basil for some added flavour.

Who wants to wait until pumpkin pie’s served at dessert to taste the most quintessential Thanksgiving flavour? Not us. That’s why we’re loving the creamy blend of curry and pumpkin mixed together on a refreshing endive bed.

There’s nothing sadder on a plate of appetizers than a lonely cracker with some plain cheese. Spice up your cheese tray with a bacon jam that will add a sweet and savoury edge to anything it touches.

This delicious truffled Brie needs to sit in the fridge for two days before it’s served, making it the perfect appetizer to prepare ahead of time, which will free you up to mingle with your guests before the main meal.

Meat lovers and vegetarians, rejoice! You’ll hardly believe that these finger-licking cauliflower bites aren’t chicken wings. They really are that good.

Turn crab and artichokes into a must-try strudel, and cut it into slices for each person to dig into. No judgment from us on how big you want those slices to be.

By combining the fall flavour of butternut squash with creamy tahini, this recipe for butternut squash and harissa hummus will have your guests looking for crackers, naan, celery and anything else that you could use as a dipper. Double dipping is always allowed.

Thanksgiving is the time to gather with friends and family and watch the leaves change colour. It’s also the time to eat a lot of food. Well, you can give your guests a bit of both worlds with some crunchy and healthy kale leaf chips.

You can enjoy the tasty kale chips on their own, but that doesn’t mean we don’t also recommend dipping them into this creamy artichoke bean dip. Or, you know, you could just dip regular crackers in too.

It’s difficult to decide which of the three words in ‘herby cheese puffs’ makes our mouths water the most, but seeing all three of them together is almost too much. You’ll want to keep a few of these bite-sized balls of heaven for yourself to snack on after your guests leave.

The name isn’t fancy, but guests will be ‘ooh’-ing and ‘ahh’-ing over your beautifully curled fried cheese sticks this Thanksgiving. Just expect to hear a lot of compliments with full mouths.

Thanksgiving isn’t typically associated with spicy food, but that doesn’t mean you can’t serve spicy dishes anyway. After all, there’s no better way to warm guests up from the cold weather than with these chilies stuffed with cheese. Just have some water or cocktails handy to help guests wash away the burn.

Sick of mashed potatoes? Then why not try incorporating the starch into your appetizer menu with shrimp wrapped in crunchy potato instead? Yum.

As the perfect combo between savoury and sweet, these cheese rolls mix together orange flower water and heavy cream with mozzarella and lemon juice for an appetizer that will keep guests happy long after the holidays are over.

These delicious sole and toasted pumpkin seed pesto rolls are a must-serve item for fish lovers at Thanksgiving. The refreshing pesto mixed with the crunch of the pumpkin seeds is heavenly, and the protein from the fish will help keep guests satisfied while the mains finish cooking.