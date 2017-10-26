14 ways to use cranberries aside from in another sauce

Oh, cranberries. Those tiny, tart bites of fruit are a holiday staple thanks to their festive look and ability to perfectly compliment a variety of salty meats like turkey and ham. But let’s face it, when it comes to cranberry sauce, there’s a very clear division between those for and against it.

Here’s the good news: there are tons of wonderful recipes out there that incorporate cranberries in new and creative ways; ways that may just have your family and guests changing their tune in favour of these little gems.

Candied cranberries, pistachios and a delicious graham cracker crust combined with a creamy, white chocolate filling? It doesn’t get much better than this stunning dessert, which is perfect for the holidays and practically any other post-dinner celebration.

Break out these gorgeous cookies during dessert alongside a warm beverage, or serve them the next time you have some friends over for tea. Either way, the tangy cranberries and the sweet, white chocolate make this an instant win anytime of the day.

If you’re hosting brunch, this tasty riff on the traditional egg dish is bound to impress. Cranberry muffins serve as the base, while a Hollandaise sauce — made with sparkling white wine and cranberry juice — is the perfect final touch.

Buttery apples and cranberries work together to create the heavenly fruity bottom for this upside down cake, which is a breeze to whip up.

This hearty and creamy soup is great as a meal on its own, but thanks to the fancy-schmancy (not to mention easy-to-assemble) cranberry compote, it also makes a wonderful appetizer during a dinner party.

Sure, this salad is loaded with good stuff, like wild rice, chopped walnuts, goat cheese and asparagus, but it’s the bright burst of cranberries that really makes this dish pop as a beautiful side or a vegetarian main.

Radicchio can be bitter, but when it’s grilled and paired with crispy bacon, crumbled goat cheese, meaty portobello mushrooms and tart cranberries, this salad suddenly becomes the main event.

This creamy chocolate cake is topped with a drool-worthy chocolate ganache, and is then finished off with a lip-smacking cranberry compote that will have you coming back for more… and more…

This creamy custard batter has a little more depth than a traditional custard. Paired with tart cranberries and served in individual dishes, it’s the perfect, indulgent end to a great meal.

Stuffing is one of our favourite ways to add unique flavour and personality to a meal, and the combinations are endless. This dish features the unexpected one-two punch of cranberries and chestnuts, culminating in a meal truly worth remember.

Pears, cinnamon, pecans and cranberries combine for a rich and satisfying filling to store-bought crescent rolls. Whip up some of these easy-to-assemble treats for a crowd and watch them marvel at your culinary prowess.

If you’re looking for the fancy flair of a cake but don’t have the time to make one completely from scratch, this bundt cake combines cake mix with cranberries, orange and vanilla for a quick (but still handcrafted) twist.

Add some Moroccan flair to your next main with this impressive leg of lamb that’s stuffed with pine nuts, goat cheese and cranberries, all roasted to perfection.

Can you resist these marvellous white chocolate and cranberry cookies? After just one bite, you’ll never want to eat anything else aside from them again. You’ve been warned.