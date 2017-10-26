More to explore
14 ways to use cranberries aside from in another sauce

Amber Dowling

October 26, 2017
Oh, cranberries. Those tiny, tart bites of fruit are a holiday staple thanks to their festive look and ability to perfectly compliment a variety of salty meats like turkey and ham. But let’s face it, when it comes to cranberry sauce, there’s a very clear division between those for and against it.

Here’s the good news: there are tons of wonderful recipes out there that incorporate cranberries in new and creative ways; ways that may just have your family and guests changing their tune in favour of these little gems.

1. Cranberry Tart

Candied cranberries, pistachios and a delicious graham cracker crust combined with a creamy, white chocolate filling? It doesn’t get much better than this stunning dessert, which is perfect for the holidays and practically any other post-dinner celebration.

A is for Apple

2. Cranberry Almond Biscotti

Break out these gorgeous cookies during dessert alongside a warm beverage, or serve them the next time you have some friends over for tea. Either way, the tangy cranberries and the sweet, white chocolate make this an instant win anytime of the day.

Mary Berg

3. Cranberry Eggs Benedict

If you’re hosting brunch, this tasty riff on the traditional egg dish is bound to impress. Cranberry muffins serve as the base, while a Hollandaise sauce — made with sparkling white wine and cranberry juice — is the perfect final touch.

Cook like a Chef

4. Upside Down Cranberry Cake

Buttery apples and cranberries work together to create the heavenly fruity bottom for this upside down cake, which is a breeze to whip up.

The Great Canadian Food Show

5. Cauliflower Soup with Cranberry Compote

This hearty and creamy soup is great as a meal on its own, but thanks to the fancy-schmancy (not to mention easy-to-assemble) cranberry compote, it also makes a wonderful appetizer during a dinner party.

A is for Apple

6. Wild Rice Salad

Sure, this salad is loaded with good stuff, like wild rice, chopped walnuts, goat cheese and asparagus, but it’s the bright burst of cranberries that really makes this dish pop as a beautiful side or a vegetarian main.

wild rice salad

A is for Apple

7. Grilled Radicchio Wedge Salad

Radicchio can be bitter, but when it’s grilled and paired with crispy bacon, crumbled goat cheese, meaty portobello mushrooms and tart cranberries, this salad suddenly becomes the main event.

A is for Apple

8. Cranberry Moussapolooza

This creamy chocolate cake is topped with a drool-worthy chocolate ganache, and is then finished off with a lip-smacking cranberry compote that will have you coming back for more… and more…

Cook like a Chef

9. Cranberry Orange Clafoutis

This creamy custard batter has a little more depth than a traditional custard. Paired with tart cranberries and served in individual dishes, it’s the perfect, indulgent end to a great meal.

The Marilyn Denis Show

10. Chestnut Cranberry Stuffing

Stuffing is one of our favourite ways to add unique flavour and personality to a meal, and the combinations are endless. This dish features the unexpected one-two punch of cranberries and chestnuts, culminating in a meal truly worth remember.

The Marilyn Denis Show

11. Pear Cranberry Pecan Crescents

Pears, cinnamon, pecans and cranberries combine for a rich and satisfying filling to store-bought crescent rolls. Whip up some of these easy-to-assemble treats for a crowd and watch them marvel at your culinary prowess.

The Marilyn Denis Show

12. Cranberry Orange Bundt Cake

If you’re looking for the fancy flair of a cake but don’t have the time to make one completely from scratch, this bundt cake combines cake mix with cranberries, orange and vanilla for a quick (but still handcrafted) twist.

The Marilyn Denis Show

13. Stuffed Leg of Lamb

Add some Moroccan flair to your next main with this impressive leg of lamb that’s stuffed with pine nuts, goat cheese and cranberries, all roasted to perfection.

Licence to Grill

14. Chunky White Chocolate and Cranberry Cookies

Can you resist these marvellous white chocolate and cranberry cookies? After just one bite, you’ll never want to eat anything else aside from them again. You’ve been warned.

Bite Me More

