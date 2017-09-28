14 next-level things all cheese lovers need to try

There are people who are fanatical about foods like ribs or burgers or fries, but it’s hard to find a fan base more passionate than the cheese lovers in the world. It isn’t hard to understand why: cheese is awesome. Add it to pretty much any dish and it immediately elevates the meal from “that was tasty” territory to “I’m making everyone I know try this!”

Check out the 14 must-try, cheesy dishes that all cheese addicts need to devour at least once.

1. Raclette fries

You can never go wrong when serving raclette — pick up a wheel of the meltable cheese, heat it up and scrape it onto your plate for dipping various meat and veg. But New York’s 375 Fries is taking the French dish further by offering up raclette-covered fries. We’d hate to say it, but it looks even better than poutine. Watch below and be amazed.

2. Croquetas de jamón

These little fritters are a Spanish favourite. And why wouldn’t they be? Each ball is filled with ham, egg and, yes, cheese, and is then fried to perfection. Casa Varela in Barcelona has been perfecting these warm nibbles since 1969, but Toronto’s Bar Isabel also makes its own, comparable version.

3. Cheese back ribs

James Cheese Back Ribs is exactly what it sounds like: ribs dipped in gooey mozzarella. Dreams really do come true. The restaurant franchise from Korea has over 200 locations across Asia and, lucky for us Canucks, just opened its first shop on North American soil in Toronto.

4. French onion soup cheese dumplings

French onion soup is delicious in its own right, but when there are cheesy dumplings hidden under that thick blanket of cheese, it’s hard to control your hunger or excitement. Each time you poke your fork in, it’ll be like a treasure hunt that you just know is going to end well.

Cheese isn’t always thought of as sweet, but these sweet cheese rolls prove that it can be. Try and eat just one of these tasty, little bites — sweet cheesus, they’re good.

6. Tempura-fried mac and cheese doughnut

If KD is your go-to comfort food, then Flattops, a ’90s-themed burger joint in Astoria, New York, has a treat for you. The restaurant offers a tempura mac and cheese doughnut, with crunchy and cheesy macaroni on top.

7. Mac and cheese-stuffed cone

For those who prefer their mac and cheese in a more traditional form, but still presented with a twist, meet NYC’s Merchants River House and its mac and cheese stuffed into a waffle cone (topped with crumbled bacon). The fork is optional.

8. Truffle risotto in a Parmesan wheel

No pots required at Mama’s Boy in Chicago. Instead, the eatery’s truffle risotto is cooked inside of a hollowed out Parmesan wheel. Yes, it’s normal to be drooling right now.

9. Cheesy lobster fries

Seafood and cheese?! Oh yes, we’re going there. These lobster fries at Dos Chinos in LA are loaded with cheesy deliciousness so good, you won’t know which is your favourite part: the cheese, the lobster or the fries.

10. Cheese tea

Nope, not a typo. Cheese tea — tea topped with foamed cheese — is taking over the world, or at least Instagram. The frothy drink is making its way to North America, with shops like Thailand’s KrungThep Tea Time (there’s a location in Winter Park, Florida) brewing it for curious cheese fans.

11. The queso shell

This is an off-the-menu creation, so when you show up to Los Tacos No. 1 inside the Chelsea Market, act like an insider and order with confidence. According to those who try it, the crispy cheese-covered tortilla shell tastes like an “inside-out quesadilla.”

Ever had a grilled cheese for dessert? Didn’t think so. Tempt your taste buds and your sweet tooth with a brie, chocolate and strawberry grilled cheese.

13. Cheese shot glasses

Take your wine and cheese party to the next level by crafting teensy glasses out of cheese. Live like the king that you are and fill each shot-glass-like cup o’ cheese with your wine of choice, sip, nibble and enjoy. Discover how here.

14. Cashew cheese over nachos

Even die-hard cheese aficionados will be fooled by how great these nachos covered in melted vegan cheese taste. Made from cashews and nutritional yeast, it’s a flavour you need to try at least once.