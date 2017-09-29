15 twists on tried-and-true classic dishes

What’s better than devouring your favourite traditional meal? Falling in love with it all over again.

Which is why we’ve compiled a mouthwatering list of 15 recipes, each of which puts a pleasant spin on foods you thought you knew. Prepare yourself for some delicious twists on the classic dishes you already love.

Bread pudding is one comfort food that feels like it’s been around forever. But how much more comforting would it be with a thick, salted caramel sauce? You’ll never want the original version again.

There’s not a whole lot that can compare to fried chicken. However, this fried chicken and corn recipe features classic fried chicken with a Korean twist: it’s covered with garlic, ginger and soy sauce. Yes please!

Pulled pork has become quite a hot menu item over the past few years. It used to be challenging to find the dish outside of a barbecue joint, but now it seems to be in a whole slew of restaurants. But not with peanut butter. Now you can take pulled pork to the next level with this peanut butter-infused recipe from the comfort of your home.

Rice pudding has always been a love it or hate it kind of dessert, but this spiced rice pudding will win over even the most skeptical dessert connoisseur. The added fresh ginger along with caraway and anise seeds pair perfectly with the smooth whole milk base of the desert.

Kitchens around the world have been creating their own version of meatballs for centuries. But even with all the different types of meatballs available, you have yet to try meatballs quite like this.

Chai tea and mussels are two items you don’t often find together in the kitchen, but they’re our favourite new best friends. The heavy cream sauce works perfectly as a delicious base to support the chai flavour, which infuses the mussels with its sweet and spicy aroma.

Sometimes, the most difficult part of making dinner is deciding what you’re in the mood for. Thankfully, you don’t have to choose between pizza and seafood anymore. Enter, scallop and bacon pizza. Now the only decision you’ll need to make will be whether or not you want to share your meal.

You may have snacked on bacon-wrapped jalapeno poppers before, but were they stuffed with crab too? This seafood twist on the classic popper will ensure that you’re everyone’s favorite party house.

Prepare for an explosion of flavours layered on top of each other with this halibut and plantain lasagna. Fried plantain replaces the noodles, while orange and red peppers mix with honey and halibut to create an absolute masterpiece.

Comfort food has officially been redefined with this beany mac and cheese. This wonderful recipe, which includes three cheeses, gets an extra helping of protein thanks to the addition of white beans.

As a true brunch dish that brings together breakfast and lunch, fa-waffles combine the savoury falafel ingredients — chickpeas, shallots and garlic — with the sweetness of traditional waffles, topped with grapes and sesame seeds. All we need is a mimosa to go with it.

If you’re looking for a twist on the traditional, vegetarian lasagna, look no further. Swapping out mixed veggies for roasted butternut squash will give your dish a rich and creamy new flavour profile that will make you forget about meat completely.

We often try to sneak vegetables into our kids’ meals, but in this adult version of the grilled cheese, you’ll be happy to taste the Brussels sprouts. It’s flavourful, cheesy and buttery — what else could you want in a grilled cheese sandwich?

Thanks to the success of chicken wing-only restaurants and chains, we now know there’s an entire world of flavour beyond the standard chicken wing. Take these honey and habanero bacon chicken wings, for instance. The sweetness of the honey in this recipe offsets the spice of the habanero. And when has adding bacon to anything been a bad idea?

If there’s one way to get your kids to eat their vegetables, it’s by grinding it up into a meat-like consistency and then mixing it into meat. In this case, grind up some mushrooms and add it to your sloppy Joe beef. They’ll never know the difference, and boy will it taste great.