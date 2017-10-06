13 incredible recipes to make with all your leftover apples

By now, you’ve probably got loads of apples tucked away in your fridge after all the apple-picking outings you’ve been on. And you don’t need to eat them all raw — the apple is a seriously diverse kitchen staple. From fritters and pizzas to juices and seafood dishes, there’s no shortage of delectable ways use up your leftover apples. Here are just a few of our favourites:
1. Apple Fritters
Obviously Chef Lauren Gulyas at A is for Apple (from Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30 a.m. ET) knows what to do with fruit — especially apples. These fritters are made by deep frying thickly cut apple slices that have been dipped in a flour batter. Serve with some ice cream to make this the perfect dessert.
2. Apple and Anchovy Pizza
Not even the Ninja Turtles were wild enough to dream up this combo, but the folks at A is for Apple? Oh, they went there. This pizza’s sweet, savoury and totally tubular.
3. Caramel-Covered Apple Slices
One surefire way to make the humble apple irresistible to anyone who isn’t a huge fruit fan: dip it in melted caramel. Better yet, slice it first, then dip it and top with shredded coconut or crushed chocolate and pretzels or whatever other goodies you’ve got in the cupboard.
4. Lentil Salad with Pancetta and Apple
Apples provide the perfect sweet contrast to the pancetta’s salty flavour in this recipe. Throw in some lentils and an egg, top with a mustard maple dressing and you’ve got yourself a meal.
5. Tarte Tatin
Caramelized Granny Smith apples are the star of this upside-down pastry, but just about any old apple will do. Serve it warm with creme fraiche on a cold day.
6. Apple Pie Bars
This recipe from Bite Me More combines apples with a scrumptious graham cracker crust and SKOR toffees. We’d eat these all day long if we could.
7. Green Juice
If you can’t keep it, juice it. Turn several apples into an actual breakfast of champs with some celery, kale and lemon.
8. Pine Nut Pesto Scallops with Apple Celery Slaw
You’d be wise to double the recipe for the apple slaw that accompanies these pesto scallops. Granny Smith apples pair with chives, celery, honey, goats’ cheese, pine nuts and lemon juice for a delightful medley of flavours. You’re definitely going to want leftovers.
9. More Apple Fritters
Apple fritters are such a classic, we’ve included two on this list. This recipe from Mary Berg nails the classic spiced apple flavours with maple syrup, buttermilk and nutmeg.
10. Mason Jar Salad
Put the colourful queen of fall fruit on display inside a glass mason jar with this salad recipe. Created by the expert palates at Bite Me More, it layers fennel, apples, cranberries, dates, pecans, baby kale and a maple shallot dressing in an exceptional way.
11. Scallop and Apple Tartare with Creamy Avocado Dressing
It’s savoury, it’s sweet, it’s spicy, it’s creamy, it’s crunchy — this scallop-apple mashup has got it going on.
12. Cheese and Apple-Stuffed Chicken
Want to sneak a few apples into the main course for dinner? Stuff them in some chicken with some cheese, then bread it, fry it and serve it to your lucky guests.
13. Apple and Armagnac Tresse
A tresse is like an apple pie but with puff pastry, which is to say it’s way more fancy and impressive. Uprooted‘s Sarah Sharratt has punched it up a bit with some Armagnac, but any brandy will do the trick (or none at all).