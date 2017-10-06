Gusto
Gusto
Food

13 incredible recipes to make with all your leftover apples

A is for Apple/Scarlett Street Creative Agency

By

Coleman Molnar

October 6, 2017
  • Facebook
    Facebook
  • Twitter
    Twitter
  • Pinterest
    Pinterest
  • +
  • Linkedin
    Linkedin
  • WhatsApp
    WhatsApp
  • Email
    Email
SHARE THIS
Close
  • Facebook
    Facebook
  • Twitter
    Twitter
  • Pinterest
    Pinterest
  • Linkedin
    Linkedin
  • WhatsApp
    WhatsApp
  • Email
    Email

By now, you’ve probably got loads of apples tucked away in your fridge after all the apple-picking outings you’ve been on. And you don’t need to eat them all raw — the apple is a seriously diverse kitchen staple. From fritters and pizzas to juices and seafood dishes, there’s no shortage of delectable ways use up your leftover apples. Here are just a few of our favourites:

1. Apple Fritters

Obviously Chef Lauren Gulyas at A is for Apple (from Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30 a.m. ET) knows what to do with fruit — especially apples. These fritters are made by deep frying thickly cut apple slices that have been dipped in a flour batter. Serve with some ice cream to make this the perfect dessert.

apple fritters

A is for Apple

2. Apple and Anchovy Pizza

Not even the Ninja Turtles were wild enough to dream up this combo, but the folks at A is for Apple? Oh, they went there. This pizza’s sweet, savoury and totally tubular.

A is for Apple

3. Caramel-Covered Apple Slices

One surefire way to make the humble apple irresistible to anyone who isn’t a huge fruit fan: dip it in melted caramel. Better yet, slice it first, then dip it and top with shredded coconut or crushed chocolate and pretzels or whatever other goodies you’ve got in the cupboard.

Bite into autumn with these adorable, caramel-covered apple slices

Shutterstock

4. Lentil Salad with Pancetta and Apple

Apples provide the perfect sweet contrast to the pancetta’s salty flavour in this recipe. Throw in some lentils and an egg, top with a mustard maple dressing and you’ve got yourself a meal.

A is for Apple

5. Tarte Tatin

Caramelized Granny Smith apples are the star of this upside-down pastry, but just about any old apple will do. Serve it warm with creme fraiche on a cold day.

Flour Power

6. Apple Pie Bars

This recipe from Bite Me More combines apples with a scrumptious graham cracker crust and SKOR toffees. We’d eat these all day long if we could.

apple pie bars

Scarlett Street Creative Agency

7. Green Juice

If you can’t keep it, juice it. Turn several apples into an actual breakfast of champs with some celery, kale and lemon.

The urban vegetarian

8. Pine Nut Pesto Scallops with Apple Celery Slaw

You’d be wise to double the recipe for the apple slaw that accompanies these pesto scallops. Granny Smith apples pair with chives, celery, honey, goats’ cheese, pine nuts and lemon juice for a delightful medley of flavours. You’re definitely going to want leftovers.

Fish the Dish

9. More Apple Fritters

Apple fritters are such a classic, we’ve included two on this list. This recipe from Mary Berg nails the classic spiced apple flavours with maple syrup, buttermilk and nutmeg.

Mary Berg

10. Mason Jar Salad

Put the colourful queen of fall fruit on display inside a glass mason jar with this salad recipe. Created by the expert palates at Bite Me More, it layers fennel, apples, cranberries, dates, pecans, baby kale and a maple shallot dressing in an exceptional way.

Bite Me More

11. Scallop and Apple Tartare with Creamy Avocado Dressing

It’s savoury, it’s sweet, it’s spicy, it’s creamy, it’s crunchy — this scallop-apple mashup has got it going on.

Scallop and Apple Tartare with Creamy Avocado Dressing

Fish the Dish

12. Cheese and Apple-Stuffed Chicken

Want to sneak a few apples into the main course for dinner? Stuff them in some chicken with some cheese, then bread it, fry it and serve it to your lucky guests.

Cheese and Apple Stuffed Chicken

A is for Apple

13. Apple and Armagnac Tresse

A tresse is like an apple pie but with puff pastry, which is to say it’s way more fancy and impressive. Uprooted‘s Sarah Sharratt has punched it up a bit with some Armagnac, but any brandy will do the trick (or none at all).

Uprooted

  • Facebook
    Facebook
  • Twitter
    Twitter
  • Pinterest
    Pinterest
  • +
  • Linkedin
    Linkedin
  • WhatsApp
    WhatsApp
  • Email
    Email
SHARE THIS
Close
  • Facebook
    Facebook
  • Twitter
    Twitter
  • Pinterest
    Pinterest
  • Linkedin
    Linkedin
  • WhatsApp
    WhatsApp
  • Email
    Email

Related

16 appetizers to serve while you're waiting for the turkey
16 appetizers to serve while you’re waiting for the turkey
From truffled brie to squash hummus.

Oct 06, 2017

Allison Bowsher

17 twists on tried-and-true classic dishes
Mealtime doesn't get much better than this.

Oct 06, 2017

Allison Bowsher

The very best Thanksgiving recipes you’ll find anywhere
The very best Thanksgiving recipes you’ll find anywhere
We planned the whole menu.

Oct 06, 2017

Amber Dowling

Thirst-quenching cocktails to toast over this Thanksgiving
The ultimate Thanksgiving cocktails to toast with
Bottoms up!

Oct 05, 2017

Bite Me More

Off The Menu