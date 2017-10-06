13 incredible recipes to make with all your leftover apples

By now, you’ve probably got loads of apples tucked away in your fridge after all the apple-picking outings you’ve been on. And you don’t need to eat them all raw — the apple is a seriously diverse kitchen staple. From fritters and pizzas to juices and seafood dishes, there’s no shortage of delectable ways use up your leftover apples. Here are just a few of our favourites:

Obviously Chef Lauren Gulyas at A is for Apple (from Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30 a.m. ET) knows what to do with fruit — especially apples. These fritters are made by deep frying thickly cut apple slices that have been dipped in a flour batter. Serve with some ice cream to make this the perfect dessert.

Not even the Ninja Turtles were wild enough to dream up this combo, but the folks at A is for Apple? Oh, they went there. This pizza’s sweet, savoury and totally tubular.

One surefire way to make the humble apple irresistible to anyone who isn’t a huge fruit fan: dip it in melted caramel. Better yet, slice it first, then dip it and top with shredded coconut or crushed chocolate and pretzels or whatever other goodies you’ve got in the cupboard.

Apples provide the perfect sweet contrast to the pancetta’s salty flavour in this recipe. Throw in some lentils and an egg, top with a mustard maple dressing and you’ve got yourself a meal.

Caramelized Granny Smith apples are the star of this upside-down pastry, but just about any old apple will do. Serve it warm with creme fraiche on a cold day.

This recipe from Bite Me More combines apples with a scrumptious graham cracker crust and SKOR toffees. We’d eat these all day long if we could.

If you can’t keep it, juice it. Turn several apples into an actual breakfast of champs with some celery, kale and lemon.

You’d be wise to double the recipe for the apple slaw that accompanies these pesto scallops. Granny Smith apples pair with chives, celery, honey, goats’ cheese, pine nuts and lemon juice for a delightful medley of flavours. You’re definitely going to want leftovers.

Apple fritters are such a classic, we’ve included two on this list. This recipe from Mary Berg nails the classic spiced apple flavours with maple syrup, buttermilk and nutmeg.

Put the colourful queen of fall fruit on display inside a glass mason jar with this salad recipe. Created by the expert palates at Bite Me More, it layers fennel, apples, cranberries, dates, pecans, baby kale and a maple shallot dressing in an exceptional way.

It’s savoury, it’s sweet, it’s spicy, it’s creamy, it’s crunchy — this scallop-apple mashup has got it going on.

Want to sneak a few apples into the main course for dinner? Stuff them in some chicken with some cheese, then bread it, fry it and serve it to your lucky guests.

A tresse is like an apple pie but with puff pastry, which is to say it’s way more fancy and impressive. Uprooted‘s Sarah Sharratt has punched it up a bit with some Armagnac, but any brandy will do the trick (or none at all).