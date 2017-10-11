Gusto
Gusto
Food

13 completely indulgent brunch recipes

The Food Gays/Mary Berg

By

Amber Dowling

October 11, 2017
They say that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but as far as we’re concerned, brunch is where it’s at. Not only do you get to sleep in before feasting on something a little heavier than breakfast and slightly more filling than lunch, but it’s also a great excuse to indulge a little after a late night or over fizzy drinks and spiked coffee.

If you’re looking to whip up something truly memorable – whether for yourself or a handful of guests – you won’t be able to top these hand-selected, indulgent recipes from some of our favourite Gusto chefs.

1. Chorizo, Cheddar and Spinach Waffles

Waffles, eggs and heaps of cheesy goodness… these waffles are so rich and filling that you’ll want to eat them at any time of the day. Perfect for a weekend morning after a late night with friends.

The Food Gays

2. Blueberry-Cream Cheese Strudel

Sure, some might say strudel is a dessert, but as far as we’re concerned this dish has all of the cornerstones of a classic brunch dish: fruit, pastry and a little bit of sugar to get the day off to a sweet, sweet start.

Flour Power

3. Crepes with Dulce de Leche

Crepes are basically super-thin pancakes, which means they’re a brunch staple. With a gorgeous caramel sauce, whipped cream and a sprinkling of nuts, this dish will satisfy sweet teeth everywhere.

One World Kitchen

4. Strawberry-Stuffed French Toast Soufflé

Decadent, extra fluffy French toast stuffed with strawberries would leave any brunch-goer’s palate completely satiated. Add a gooey berry sauce on top, and it’s basically heaven on a plate.

Bite Me More

5. Salmon Crepe Cake

Sure, you could throw smoked salmon on a regular, old bagel, but this recipes balances the delicate fish with cream cheese sandwiched between light, elegant crepes for an elevated touch.

Uprooted

6. Cinnamon Buns

These sugary, flaky buns are the perfect addition to any brunch spread,and with Mary Berg‘s cream cheese and powdered sugar icing, we want to keep coming back for more.

Mary Berg

7. Apple Pecan Gorgonzola Turnovers

Puff pastry makes everything better, but when it’s crammed with tart apples, creamy gorgonzola and savoury pecans before being baked into little pockets of perfection? Well, we have a hard time limiting ourselves to just one.

The Urban Vegetarian

8. Tomato-Fontina Tart

This tart won’t just impress guests; it’s actually super easy to make thanks to store-bought puff pastry. Fresh rosemary, plum tomatoes and mild, nutty fontina combine for a delectable brunch offering that’s great on its own or paired with a salad.

The Urban Vegetarian

9. Smoked Arctic Char Pate

Smoked fish is always an indulgent brunch bet, but when it’s elevated into a pate form and served with crisps or on a bagel, there’s something even more elegant about it. This recipe combines arctic char, garlicky cream cheese and mayo for a rich and creamy pate that will have you believing you’re eating at some fancy-schmancy brunch café.

Fish the Dish

10. Spanish Ratatouille with Eggs and Ham

Sure, there may be hoards of fresh veggies like eggplant, zucchini and leeks at the base of this mouthwatering skillet dish, but it’s the creamy, runny eggs and indulgent Iberico ham that takes this plate to a whole other, dreamy level.

The Latin Kitchen

11. Basque Breakfast Sandwich

There are breakfast sandwiches, and then there are brunch-able breakfast sandwiches that you’ll want to savour to the very last bite. This offering, with its fresh chorizo and sudsy beer base, definitely fits into the latter category.

The Latin Kitchen

12. Cinnamon Coffee Scones

Sure, scones are great any time of the day, but there’s something about the combination of coffee and cinnamon that just makes these scones go so well with some fruit, crème fraiche and a freshly brewed pot of java.

Bite Me More

13. Tiramisu Crepe Cake

Cake for brunch? Yes please. These yummy layers of crepes are topped with espresso, brandy and cream, making this a definitive brunch-time win. Watch all of your guests drool over it… or, eat the whole thing yourself. We won’t judge.

Flour Power

Off The Menu