11 recipes that will reignite your love for pumpkins in this PSL-crazed world

It’s no secret that we live in a pumpkin spice-obsessed world, full of spiced lattes, cookies, potato chips and even ramen noodles. In fact, despite our pumpkin-loving hearts, we’ll be the first to admit the craze has gone way too far over the past few years.

If you’re feeling like us and need a little affirmation that the pumpkin hasn’t been completely ruined by branding, these delicious, pumpkin-based recipes won’t just reignite your love for the great gourd, but they’ll spice up your fall, too.

Mac and cheese is one of the most popular comfort foods in North America. But we’ve found a way to make it even more luxurious this fall: with the addition of creamy, pumpkin puree. Add in some spicy jalapenos, and it’ll be your new favourite thing.

As far as we’re concerned, the best part about this recipe is that you don’t need a fancy donut pan in order to create perfect, old-fashioned donuts with a hint of pumpkin spice. Instead, all you need is two circular cutters and an hour or so to let your dough chill.

Homemade gingerbread and a light pumpkin custard with just a hint of rum combine for a pretty dessert that will knock any guest’s fashionable fall socks off. Just be prepared for everyone to want seconds.

Whip up a bowl of this comforting risotto that’s full of pumpkin and pretty pieces of purple-red radicchio. It’s as much a feast for the eyes as it is for the taste buds, making it hard to believe there’s so many vegetables stuffed into each serving.

Pumpkin and crispy sage are just one of those perfect flavour marriages. Add in creamy potato gnocchi and you’ve got an instant fall win that will keep you coming back for more, more, more.

Looking for a carb-free appetizer to serve up at a fall get together? Guests will feel indulgent snacking on these thanks to the creamy, pumpkin mousse with a cream cheese base, but they can rest assured knowing they’re eating something a bit lighter thanks to the endives.

If you need something to warm you up on a cool fall night, this spice-filled Creole beef stew will certainly do it. But it’s the fact that the stew is served in a pretty pumpkin bowl that really warms our hearts — it’s bound to impress diners.

Seared scallops are such a simple pleasure, and they’re easy enough to whip up. But pair them with this creamy pumpkin-based soup and suddenly, it’s like luxury in a bowl. Whip up a big bowl for dinner, or dole out smaller servings at your next dinner party for an impressive appetizer.

Okay, so we cheat a little with pre-made frozen tart shells in this recipe, but that just makes this easy-to-assemble dessert that much more satisfying. Besides, when you’re pairing a pumpkin filling with boozy whipped cream, no one will really mind.

Can’t decide which fall classic — pumpkin or apple pie — you want to whip up this week? Why choose when you can have the best of both worlds with this riff on streusel that will definitely have you coming back for seconds… and maybe even thirds.

Incorporate Mediterranean tastes into your dinner with this lamb and hummus plate that brings the fall magic of pumpkins to life. Paired it all with charred Brussels sprouts and top it off with a pomegranate dressing. This dish is as colourful as it is complete.