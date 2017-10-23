More to explore
11 hearty stews guaranteed to warm you up

One World Kitchen

Lisa Felepchuk

October 23, 2017
The change in season means cool-weather recipes are back on the table, and nothing screams “autumn” quite like a steaming bowl of stew. It’s a crowd-pleasing dish that generally doesn’t require a whole lot of culinary skill to make — toss your ingredients into a slow cooker and let time work its magic. Stews are flavourful, hearty, and will not only fill your belly, but it’ll warm you up, too.

Hungry yet?

Get in the stew-making spirit, and find inspiration with these 11 seriously stellar recipes.

1. Swiss chard and chickpea stew

Turmeric, cinnamon, caraway seeds and paprika pack some powerful flavour into this tomato-based stew. Swiss chard and chickpeas provide a fibrous kick.

Swiss Chard and Chickpea Stew

The Urban Vegetarian

2. Corn, pork and bean stew

This Argentinian delight is filled with pancetta and chorizo sausage as well as corn, lima beans, butternut squash and potato. Add in some chunks of corn still on the cobb to up your presentation game.

One World Kitchen

3. Japanese beef stew

Craving something without a thick base? This Japanese beef stew uses a dashi stock (dried kelp, dried/smoked tuna and anchovies), so its broth is more clear than gravy-like. Don’t be fooled by its watery-looking texture — it’s still nice and hearty.

japanese-beef-stew

One World Kitchen

4. Creole beef and pumpkin stew

Peach, potato, pumpkin and carrot are the fruit and veg that bring this sweet and savoury stew to life. Add in some stewing beef chopped into cubes and let the meat soak in the cold weather flavours.

One World Kitchen

5. Rogan Josh

Lamb lovers will drool over this rich Rogan Josh dish. Chunks of melt-in-your-mouth meat and savoury spices like cardamom, ginger and cloves help create this stellar stew. Make double the recipe and freeze a batch — you won’t be disappointed.

One World Kitchen

6. Sausage and pepper stew

Prepare to sweat after devouring a bowl of this sausage and pepper stew. Red pepper flakes and spicy sausage bring the heat while diced bell peppers and tomato add colour.

sausage and pepper stew

One World Kitchen

7. Shrimp stew

This dish is as quick and easy as it is delicious, and you probably have everything you need in the kitchen. Oregano, salt and pepper will flavour the shrimp (pick up a frozen bag to simplify further) and onion, tomato, olive oil and garlic make up the base. Top with feta and enjoy.

shrimp stew

One World Kitchen

8. Thai beef and long bean stew

This beef stew has a lengthy list of ingredients, including ginger, tamarind, palm sugar, pickled garlic, fish sauce, shrimp paste and garam masala, but rest assured: cooks who are willing to commit to this recipe will be rewarded with an extremely delicious flavour.

One World Kitchen

9. Seafood stew

Coconut milk is the star of this seafood-packed stew. A can of the creamy liquid helps thicken up the broth while adding a hint of coconut flavouring. This recipe calls for clams, mussels, squid and shrimp, but most combos from under the sea should suffice.

One World Kitchen

10. Artichoke, Dill and Potato Stew

Carrot and beef are stew staples, but they can get boring week after week. Instead, opt for unexpected flavours like artichoke and dill boiled in a vegetable stock. Don’t be surprised when your family asks for seconds… or thirds, if you’re that kind of family.

artichoke stew

One World Kitchen

11. Persian herb stew with portobello mushrooms and roast aubergine cheese

There’s so much going on in this vegetarian stew, you won’t even miss the meat. Pumpkin, beans and portobello mushrooms provide a hearty texture, and spices like turmeric and advieh (a Persian spice mix made from ground cinnamon, nutmeg, rose petals, cardamom and cumin) provide a sweet and savoury taste.

Persian Herb Stew with Portobello Mushrooms and Roast Aubergine Cheese

Meat vs. Veg

 

