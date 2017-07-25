10 unbelievable treats you have to try this summer

Gone are the lazy days of summer when your favorite treat to savour under the scorching sun would be a popsicle or a freezie. Even a plain scoop of ice cream seems old-fashioned nowadays (although who are we kidding?! we’re never one to turn down a delicious ice cream cone!). These days, we’re clamoring for decadent, next-level sweets that are both Instagram-worthy and truly out of this world. With that in mind, we scoured the top, summer-friendly desserts in Canada that you gotta try. Step aside, charcoal ice cream, because you’ve got nothing on these must-try summer treats.

1. ‘Cloud 9’ from Hollywood Cone — Oshawa, Ontario

Why go to Sweet Jesus when you could try the outrageous, gravity-defying treats served up at Hollywood Cone. Try the ‘Cloud 9’ — it’s a milkshake made with vanilla ice cream, Reese peanut butter cups, a brownie, some cheesecake, Belgian chocolate and a chocolate drizzle, topped with a thick layer peanut butter coating the rim, mini Reese cups, a huge brownie, a slice of cheesecake, a regular-sized Reese peanut butter cup, a dollop of whipped cream and chocolate sauce. You may have to share this one with friends.

Cloud 9 😍 #icecream #milkshake #cloud9 #foodporn #hollywoodcone #Durham #toronto #summer #yummy A post shared by Hollywood Cone (@hollywoodcone) on Jul 18, 2017 at 4:39pm PDT

2. Persian rolls from The Persian Man — Thunder Bay, Ontario

Persian rolls may not look like anything more than a regular doughnut, but anyone who’s ever visited Thunder Bay swears by them. They’re basically fried cinnamon rolls covered with a fresh strawberry glaze that just melts in your mouth. Be prepared to order more than one.

When in Thunder Bay #thepersianmanthunderbay #persians #tourists #discoverontario 🏞 wish you were here @aliveshkini 😋 A post shared by thu.thao.le (@thu.thao.le) on May 30, 2016 at 1:38pm PDT

3. Homemade marshmallows from Butter Baked Goods — Vancouver, B.C.

Sure, you can buy a bag of marshmallows from your corner grocery store, but after sampling the homemade marshmallows from local superstar Rosie Daykin’s Butter Baked Goods, you’re never going to want the bagged ones ever again. The gourmet treats are made from scratch daily with only natural ingredients, so say goodbye to the nasty chemicals used to make those other marshmallows. Going camping anytime soon? Then you might want to buy a box of them to make the best s’mores on your trip.

4. Homemade ice cream from Moo Moo’s Ice Cream — St. John’s, N.L.

Ok, so we know that we promised treats better than just a regular ice cream cone, but trust us when we say that this is the best ice cream in Canada. People travel from all over the country and even the United States to delight in unique flavors such as strawberry jam, turtle cheesecake and orange pineapple. Eat every drop before it melts though!

5. Cheesecake from Uncle Tetsu — Toronto, Ontario

This bakery has cheesecakes that are unlike anything you’ve ever tried. They’re essentially a cross between sponge cake and cheesecake, resulting in a light and airy treat that’ll leave you wishing for more.

Omfg.. this is the texture I’ve always dreamed about 🤤❤ #uncletetsu #cheesecake #toronto A post shared by Khoi 🌙 (@dont.be.khoi) on May 30, 2017 at 3:31pm PDT

6. Lemon pavlova from The Middle Spoon — Halifax, N.S.

Made with lemon curd on a meringue nest with raspberry coulis, this lemon pavlova will make you drool. We recommend pairing it with their spiked hot chocolate or one of their famous cocktails.

Mini lemon Pavlova for the win! A post shared by The Middle Spoon (@themiddlespoon) on Jul 5, 2017 at 12:16pm PDT

7. Cotton candy ice cream burrito from Sugar Sugar — Sarnia, Ontario

Never mind regular carnival cotton candy. This is ice cream wrapped in a ‘burrito’ made of cotton candy, and it’s just as delicious as it sounds. Everyone — from American evening news stations to Buzzfeed — is making the trek to Sarnia to try this concoction, and it’s even begun a worldwide Twitter debate over what exactly constitutes a burrito. We’ll let folks online settle that argument while we’re over here licking our fingers from all that sugar.

This Canadian dessert shop makes cotton candy ice cream burritos. 💕 #sweettooth #insiderdessert A post shared by INSIDER dessert (@insiderdessert) on Jul 20, 2017 at 9:07am PDT

8. ‘Life on Mars’ from Frosty Treat Dairy Bar — Kensington, P.E.I.

Don’t tell your Doctor about this one. It’s an Island beef patty loaded with bacon, a deep-fried Mars bar, and caramel sauce, using two funnel cakes as the buns, topped with an ice cream cone (and sprinkles, no less).

Life on Mars 😲 #caeats #peiburgerlove 🍴 @lifeofburgers 👨‍🍳 @thefrostytreat A post shared by Canada Eats #CAEATS (@canadaeatsig) on Apr 24, 2017 at 10:25am PDT

9. Chimney cones from Eva’s Original Chimneys — Toronto, Ontario

Whether you want these hand-rolled, rotisserie-baked rolls sweet or savoury, you couldn’t possibly go wrong! Baked in specialty ovens imported from Slovania, the chimney cakes (Kürtőskalács in Hungarian or Trdelník in Czech) can be coated in everything from pretzels and walnuts to aged cheddar. Our personal favorite is the white chocolate raspberry cheesecake chimney cone, but you have the option to build your very own concoction (with vegan options fully available).

We all scream four ice cream! 🍦@ogchimneys A post shared by HeeJoo the Hungry (@hungryhungryheejoo) on Apr 9, 2017 at 2:04pm PDT

10. Timbit-dunked iced cappuccino from Tim Hortons — all across Canada

This DIY creation has been popping up all over Instagram this summer, and the best part is that you don’t have to travel far to try it out! Take two to six assorted Timbits (depending on your personal preference) and fit them onto a straw that you then dunk into your iced capp. And voila! You can enjoy a unique treat that you won’t have to break the piggy bank (or your stomach) for.