10 satisfying snack recipes that are actually healthy

Bite Me More

By

Bite Me More

March 7, 2017
Here are 10 delicious, guilt-free snacks to get you through those peckish cravings.

1. Satisfy your next snack attack with this delicious baked sweet and spicy snack mix, a crunchy combo of pecans, almonds, pretzels, cereal and dried cranberries.

Bite Me More

2. Watermelon, mint and feta salad: 1 cup diced watermelon + 1 oz. reduced fat feta + 1 tsp chopped mint + 1 tsp fresh lime juice. That’s really all it takes.

Bite Me More

3. Tomato and buffalo mozzarella stacks: 1 sliced tomato + 1 oz. fresh mozzarella + salt, pepper, 1 tbsp balsamic vinegar + basil.

Bite Me More

4. Click here for a simple recipe for Kale Chips and get creative with your toppings!

Bite Me More

5. Rice cake with peanut butter, shredded coconut and dried cherries.

Bite Me More

6. Multigrain toast with ricotta, strawberries and basil.

Bite Me More

7. Hummus, cucumber slices, baby carrots and cherry tomatoes.

Bite Me More

8. Two apple slices, oven-roasted turkey and one slice of cheddar cheese.

Bite Me More

9. Nachos with salsa and guacamole.

Bite Me More

10. English muffin, Nutella, banana and honey.

Bite Me More

