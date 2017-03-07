10 satisfying snack recipes that are actually healthy

By
Bite Me More
March 7, 2017
Here are 10 delicious, guilt-free snacks to get you through those peckish cravings.
1. Satisfy your next snack attack with this delicious baked sweet and spicy snack mix, a crunchy combo of pecans, almonds, pretzels, cereal and dried cranberries.
2. Watermelon, mint and feta salad: 1 cup diced watermelon + 1 oz. reduced fat feta + 1 tsp chopped mint + 1 tsp fresh lime juice. That’s really all it takes.
3. Tomato and buffalo mozzarella stacks: 1 sliced tomato + 1 oz. fresh mozzarella + salt, pepper, 1 tbsp balsamic vinegar + basil.
4. Click here for a simple recipe for Kale Chips and get creative with your toppings!
5. Rice cake with peanut butter, shredded coconut and dried cherries.
6. Multigrain toast with ricotta, strawberries and basil.
7. Hummus, cucumber slices, baby carrots and cherry tomatoes.
8. Two apple slices, oven-roasted turkey and one slice of cheddar cheese.
9. Nachos with salsa and guacamole.
10. English muffin, Nutella, banana and honey.
