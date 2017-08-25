Gusto
Food

10 satisfying salads that actually taste good

By

August 25, 2017
Sometimes, it can be challenging to find a salad that’s also filling. And that garden salad with extra romaine lettuce just ain’t cutting it. So instead of having to choose between a healthy salad and a satisfying lunch, here are 10 salads that won’t leave you hungry and hunting for more food:

1. Chicken Cobb Salad

A classic combo of chicken, bacon, avocado, eggs and blue cheese, all tossed in a creamy, homemade Thousand Island dressing.

2. Chinese Chicken Salad

A towering salad topped with peanuty chicken, crunchy baked noodles and golden almonds tossed in a sweet hoisin dressing

3. Southwestern Chopped Chicken Salad

A tasty combination of chunky avocado, roasted chicken, shredded cheese and crunchy tortilla chips, all tossed in a spicy salsa dressing.

4. Nutty Asian Salad

After being grilled to juicy goodness, honey lime chicken is added to a bowl full of healthy veggies then tossed with a lip-smackingly creamy peanut butter dressing and topped with crunchy wonton strips and roasted peanuts.

5. Sushi Salad

A Sushi Salad of brown rice, marinated tofu, avocado and edamame, all tossed in a ginger wasabi dressing.

6. BLT Salad

A bowl of homemade crunchy croutons, tomatoes, lettuce and avocado, tossed in a creamy basil dressing

7. Parmesan Chicken Arugala Salad

Golden-baked Parmesan chicken, peppery arugula and crunchy apples are tossed together in a creamy basil dressing.

8. Caprese Pesto Salad

A tasty mash up of a traditional Caprese salad with a creamy Pesto pasta salad.

9. Kale, Spinach and Quinoa Salad

A green bowl full of super nutritious and delicious stuff (including mango and avocado), tossed in a zesty lemon shallot dressing and topped with spiced walnuts and creamy goat cheese.

10. Sweet Chutney Chicken Salad

A healthy and refreshing chicken salad that mingles sugary mango, juicy grapes and plump raisins with tart lime and crunchy apples

