10 lip-smacking twists on iced tea to sip away at this summer

Scorching hot summer days call for refreshing iced tea. Our favourite summer mixologist, Lisa, created 10 lip-smacking, out-of-this-world twists on the traditional remedy to beat your thirst!

So take a look at our boozy recipes and let the kids indulge in our tea milkshakes to get your iced tea party going. Start twisting and brewing tea, because summer is when iced tea shines!

We went on a bear hunt (all the way to DAVIDsTEA for their Bear Trap Tea) to create this tea mojito, a flavorful mashup of raspberries, mint, rum, triple sec and tea.

Start your day in a most delicious and refreshing way with this thick and creamy raspberry iced tea smoothie.

As a new twist on this favorite Spanish cocktail, the combination of white wine and peach iced tea with brandy, syrup and fresh fruit will have you cheering salud!

Think green and get your glow on with this super healthy green tea energy smoothie, a delicious combination of green tea, spinach, avocado, bananas and apples.

We’re feelin’ pretty peachy as we gulp down this lip-smackingly delicious peach margarita, complete with ginger syrup.

Want to have your slice and sip it too? You can with this thick and creamy lemon pie milkshake, a perfect blend of ice cream, lemon iced tea, lemon pudding and Nilla wafers.

Pass the scones, because we’re livening up teatime with our scrumptious cream of Earl Grey martini. Guaranteed to be your cup of tea, this martini recipe takes a splash of the classic English tea and shakes it up with gin, lemon and sugar. How’s that for a perfect cuppa?

Want to go to Havana without leaving the house? You can, with this raspberry tea mojito. A marvellous mashup of fresh raspberries, raspberry iced tea, mint, rum and triple sec, this refreshingly fruity mojito will have you saying ‘aplausos!’ (cheers in Spanish) in no time.

Fall is around the corner and we’ve got a divine cocktail for you. This delicious green tea apple martini with apple calvados, gin, simple syrup and lemon bitters make for a smooth and satisfying combination of cocktail goodness.

Pucker up and get the party started with this icy and refreshing lemon iced tea cocktail.