10 clever plating hacks to make any dish look gourmet

Make every meal you serve look oh-so beautiful and praiseworthy using simple plating techniques. Whether you add a handful of microgreens to add colour, or a pesto drizzle to make that dish pop, there are plenty of ways to increase the visual appeal of any plate.

Try your hand at some of our favourite plating hacks to give your dinner that five-star look.

Microgreens go a long way.

Get your greens the easy way: as garnish. The fine texture of watercress looks elegant and can be placed around or on top of pretty much any type of meat or veg (or even on soup).

One of the classics over @thefatradish heirloom carrots, avocado, crispy kale, hijiki and topped with our daikon radish #microgreens A photo posted by #goodwaterfarms (@goodwaterfarms) on Dec 22, 2016 at 6:03am PST

Prettify anything with a sprinkling of pomegranate.

Though a bit of a pain to peel, pomegranate gives some crunch along with a burst of sweetness. Plus, the bright red has the ability to jazz up any meal. Add it to your charcuterie plate, salad and even dessert.

A video posted by bella karragiannidis (@ful.filled) on Dec 21, 2016 at 6:18am PST

All that glitters is sometimes actually gold.

Adding a subtle layer of gold leaf to desserts or other vegetables is a seriously luxurious way to dress up your dish. It feels snazzy, but not ostentatious. And yes, it’s edible.

A photo posted by Andy Chan (@nd_c) on Dec 20, 2016 at 11:21pm PST

Presto, pesto.

Drizzled pesto isn’t just for pizza anymore. Consider drizzling some on top of a soup for a welcome decorative effect–not to mention added flavour.

A photo posted by Bite Me More (@bitememore) on Jan 15, 2015 at 11:18am PST

A dusting of sweet snow.

Beautify any pie with a sprinkling of white icing sugar. It’ll taste delish and also give it a great wintery vibe, even if you don’t get a dusting on the ground outside.

A photo posted by kids❤ life❤ photography❤ (@mummysweetmummy) on Dec 21, 2016 at 6:22am PST

Strategic placement is key.

Put those (kind of useless) grade school math lessons to use and consider fractions when plating each item. Instead of dumping everything into a bowl, give a particular portion of the plate to each vegetable, protein and starch for balanced presentation. Remember, fractions are your friends. And if you are going to dump everything in a bowl, make sure that the different ingredients are all visible.

A photo posted by Nini Food Diary (@nini_fooddiary) on Dec 21, 2016 at 10:51pm PST

Decorate with dragon fruit.

Dragon fruit looks like a winter wonderland when halved. Place it on top of a scoop of vanilla ice cream, or any type of smoothie bowl for a more unique appearance.

Sliced citrus is your friend.

There are many ways to slice a lemon, or any citrus. And they’re all aesthetically pleasing in their own right. A lemon cut thinly into a perfect circle looks like a piece of floating art when placed in a cocktail or cup of tea.

A photo posted by iness (@fit_neska) on Dec 21, 2016 at 10:52pm PST

Add a balsamic drizzle to steal the show.

Okay, so the tree-shaped caprese salad pictured below may be slightly beyond your culinary skills, but that doesn’t mean you can’t appreciate the perfect placement of balsamic vinegar. Be conscious next time you add that final dash of dressing or sauce to your plates and use it as a way to impart some flare to your food.

🎄Love this holiday twist on my favorite Caprese! We always have Italian on Christmas Eve to break things up a bit and this will be on my menu 😋 Pic share @modomiooc 👍#christmastreecaprese#christmascaprese#caprese#christmasfood#holidayfood#entertainingideas#italianfood#salad#vegetarian#mozzerella#tomatoes#basil#balsamicvinegar#balsamic#christmas#nom#food#howiholiday#treeshapedfood#treeshaped#🎄 A photo posted by Jennifer | Jennifer’s Kitchen (@fromjenniferskitchen) on Dec 21, 2016 at 7:50pm PST

Flowers so good you could eat ’em.

Seriously though, you can eat these flowers. Edible flowers like tiny rose buds will turn your creations into something your guests won’t want to eat… at least before they photograph it for their social media pages. Ideal for dressing up any kind of dessert.