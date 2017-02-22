Watercolour wedding cake might just be the prettiest wedding trend of the season

When it comes to wedding cakes, we’ve seen some pretty amazing trends over the years. From sky-high tiers and offerings made from wheels of cheese to stacked cupcakes and layered beignets, creativity seems to be the number one requirement in serving up a wedding cake that’s out of this world.

That’s why we absolutely love this new watercolour wedding cake trend; it’s giving us some absolutely stunning and creative desserts in the prettiest of hues.

In theory, the process of putting together a basic watercolour cake seems simple enough. After baking your traditional cake you frost it with a neutral-coloured frosting (like the white-hued butter cream). You then “paint” the cake with dots of your coloured frosting, stacking the colours more vertically and leaving enough room for them to “blend.” Once your blots are ready to go, smooth and smear the frosting with an icing spatula until you achieve the desired effect.

Okay, so maybe it’s a bit more complicated than that. Especially when you start to consider the different types of watercolour cakes — like ombre, hand-painted flowers and brilliant, ridiculously complex colour-blocking options.

That’s probably why we can’t stop looking at some of these creations, though. They seriously take our breath away.

Just your average, romantic shadow cake here.

Watercolor painted fondant wedding cake. #bakersmaninc #watercolorweddingcake #fondantweddingcake #atlantawedding A post shared by Bakers Man Inc. (@bakersmaninc) on Jan 21, 2017 at 4:30pm PST

So much precision…



Destination wedding, anyone?



Well this is just too pretty to eat.



Something blue?

All your watercolor dreams have come true with this blue stunner! See more #ontheblog. Photo by @lovemedophoto @whippedbakeshop | @mauraroseevents | @nataliedienerwed | #TheHorticultureCenterPhiladelphia A post shared by Ceremony Magazine (@ceremonymagazine) on Feb 16, 2017 at 1:34pm PST

The wonders of food coloring🌸 Watercolors 🎨 #watercolorcake A post shared by My Kind of Thing💋 (@my.kind.of.thing) on Feb 12, 2017 at 8:26pm PST



It’s cakes like these that make a person want a second wedding.



We do. We do, we do, we do.

Now… who’s wedding can we start planning? Because we need an excuse to get our hands on one of these pretty cakes asap.