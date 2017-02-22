Gusto
Gusto
Entertaining

Watercolour wedding cake might just be the prettiest wedding trend of the season

@apracticalwedding/@bridal_vogue/@sugarbeesweets via Instagram

By

Amber Dowling

February 22, 2017
  • Facebook
    Facebook
  • Twitter
    Twitter
  • Pinterest
    Pinterest
  • +
  • Linkedin
    Linkedin
  • WhatsApp
    WhatsApp
  • Email
    Email
SHARE THIS
Close
  • Facebook
    Facebook
  • Twitter
    Twitter
  • Pinterest
    Pinterest
  • Linkedin
    Linkedin
  • WhatsApp
    WhatsApp
  • Email
    Email

When it comes to wedding cakes, we’ve seen some pretty amazing trends over the years. From sky-high tiers and offerings made from wheels of cheese to stacked cupcakes and layered beignets, creativity seems to be the number one requirement in serving up a wedding cake that’s out of this world.

That’s why we absolutely love this new watercolour wedding cake trend; it’s giving us some absolutely stunning and creative desserts in the prettiest of hues.

In theory, the process of putting together a basic watercolour cake seems simple enough. After baking your traditional cake you frost it with a neutral-coloured frosting (like the white-hued butter cream). You then “paint” the cake with dots of your coloured frosting, stacking the colours more vertically and leaving enough room for them to “blend.” Once your blots are ready to go, smooth and smear the frosting with an icing spatula until you achieve the desired effect.

Okay, so maybe it’s a bit more complicated than that. Especially when you start to consider the different types of watercolour cakes — like ombre, hand-painted flowers and brilliant, ridiculously complex colour-blocking options.

That’s probably why we can’t stop looking at some of these creations, though. They seriously take our breath away.

I had the privilege of creating this cake for a promotional shoot at the very beautiful and somewhat secret estate of @tregothnan here in Cornwall. Tregothnan is renowned for growing it own tea which is sold around the world. The cake I created for this shoot was inspired by the estate. I knew we were looking for a slightly darker winter feel but wanted to bring in some of the beautiful Hellebores that are so synonymous with English country gardens at this time of year. Of course I could not create a cake for a tea growing estate without some of my edible teacups and saucers! Check out the whole shoot on Olivia’s Blog here: www.oliviablogs.com/tregothnan-estate/ Photographer: @oliviabossert Flowers: Tregothnan – @tregothnan Estate flowers and foliage Dress: Private Label by G, Ella Rosa Collection from @blissbridalgowns Make Up: @makeupbyione Hair: Emma Carlyle @hairbyemmac Table Styling: @boxandcoxvintagehire Model: Jodie Hyatt #handpaintedcake #watercolourcake #winterwedding #heleborous #waxflower #weddingcakescornwall #weddingcakes

A post shared by Emily Hankins (@emilyhankinscakes) on

Just your average, romantic shadow cake here.

Watercolor painted fondant wedding cake. #bakersmaninc #watercolorweddingcake #fondantweddingcake #atlantawedding

A post shared by Bakers Man Inc. (@bakersmaninc) on

So much precision…


Destination wedding, anyone?


Well this is just too pretty to eat.


Something blue?

The wonders of food coloring🌸 Watercolors 🎨 #watercolorcake

A post shared by My Kind of Thing💋 (@my.kind.of.thing) on


It’s cakes like these that make a person want a second wedding.


We do. We do, we do, we do.

Now… who’s wedding can we start planning? Because we need an excuse to get our hands on one of these pretty cakes asap.

  • Facebook
    Facebook
  • Twitter
    Twitter
  • Pinterest
    Pinterest
  • +
  • Linkedin
    Linkedin
  • WhatsApp
    WhatsApp
  • Email
    Email
SHARE THIS
Close
  • Facebook
    Facebook
  • Twitter
    Twitter
  • Pinterest
    Pinterest
  • Linkedin
    Linkedin
  • WhatsApp
    WhatsApp
  • Email
    Email

Related

Chocolate crumpets: why didn't anyone think of this before?
Chocolate crumpets: why didn’t anyone think of this before?
A big win for breakfast.

Feb 17, 2017

Coleman Molnar

Doughnut grilled cheese is so bad yet so good
Doughnut grilled cheese is so bad yet so good
Okay, fine, our diet starts the day after tomorrow

Feb 16, 2017

Lisa Felepchuk

Sriracha sticks are about to change the way you season your food
Sriracha sticks are about to change the way you season your food
Flavour more than just the outside of your food

Feb 16, 2017

Amber Dowling

You can now grow your own chili peppers that aren't spicy
You can now grow your own chili peppers that aren’t spicy
All that flavour, minus the burn

Feb 15, 2017

Amber Dowling