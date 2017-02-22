Watercolour wedding cake might just be the prettiest wedding trend of the season

When it comes to wedding cakes, we’ve seen some pretty amazing trends over the years. From sky-high tiers and offerings made from wheels of cheese to stacked cupcakes and layered beignets, creativity seems to be the number one requirement in serving up a wedding cake that’s out of this world.
That’s why we absolutely love this new watercolour wedding cake trend; it’s giving us some absolutely stunning and creative desserts in the prettiest of hues.
In theory, the process of putting together a basic watercolour cake seems simple enough. After baking your traditional cake you frost it with a neutral-coloured frosting (like the white-hued butter cream). You then “paint” the cake with dots of your coloured frosting, stacking the colours more vertically and leaving enough room for them to “blend.” Once your blots are ready to go, smooth and smear the frosting with an icing spatula until you achieve the desired effect.
Okay, so maybe it’s a bit more complicated than that. Especially when you start to consider the different types of watercolour cakes — like ombre, hand-painted flowers and brilliant, ridiculously complex colour-blocking options.
That’s probably why we can’t stop looking at some of these creations, though. They seriously take our breath away.
I had the privilege of creating this cake for a promotional shoot at the very beautiful and somewhat secret estate of @tregothnan here in Cornwall. Tregothnan is renowned for growing it own tea which is sold around the world. The cake I created for this shoot was inspired by the estate. I knew we were looking for a slightly darker winter feel but wanted to bring in some of the beautiful Hellebores that are so synonymous with English country gardens at this time of year. Of course I could not create a cake for a tea growing estate without some of my edible teacups and saucers! Check out the whole shoot on Olivia’s Blog here: www.oliviablogs.com/tregothnan-estate/ Photographer: @oliviabossert Flowers: Tregothnan – @tregothnan Estate flowers and foliage Dress: Private Label by G, Ella Rosa Collection from @blissbridalgowns Make Up: @makeupbyione Hair: Emma Carlyle @hairbyemmac Table Styling: @boxandcoxvintagehire Model: Jodie Hyatt #handpaintedcake #watercolourcake #winterwedding #heleborous #waxflower #weddingcakescornwall #weddingcakes
Just your average, romantic shadow cake here.
So much precision…
Pretty in Pink Floral inspired watercolour wedding cake with 23K gold leaf and silk flowers #laurenmariecakedesign #sydneycakedecorator #sydneycakes #watercolourart #watercolourcake #watercolourweddingcake #goldleaf #handpaintedcakes #handpainting #girly #prettyinpink #pinkweddingtheme #floralweddingtheme #summerwedding #sydneyweddings
Destination wedding, anyone?
Ah ya ya ya ya, I keep on hoping we’ll eat cake by the ocean! 🌊 . . . . . #karaspartyideas #mermaid #mermaids #mermaidlife #mermaidparty #mermaidbirthday #mermaidlove #mermaidvibes #merimeri #merimeriparty #shellabration #sweettooth #kidspartyideas #kidsparty #ohitsperfect #hooraymag #sweetmagazine #itsasweetthing #thatsdarling #oipfeature #instasweet #abmlifeissweet #seaurchin #succulent #watercolorcake #cakebytheocean
Well this is just too pretty to eat.
I’m beyond excited to announce our collaboration with @loveisintheairevents :) I get the privilege to paint on their oh so delicious and amazing cakes! Message us for details on how to start your custom order! . . . #apaperwedding #cakes #customcake #watercolorcake #weddingcake #art #painting #bridalshower #bridalshowercake #dessert #blush
Something blue?
It’s cakes like these that make a person want a second wedding.
We do. We do, we do, we do.
Now… who’s wedding can we start planning? Because we need an excuse to get our hands on one of these pretty cakes asap.