Sneaky ways to wrap the most awkwardly-shaped gifts like a pro

Wrapping pretty much anything that isn’t stuffed in a box and square shaped is a challenge–not to mention a serious test in patience. But with Christmas just days away, those awkwardly shaped gifts aren’t going to wrap themselves. It’s time to person up and overcome our fears and frustrations of packaging up oddly shaped presents before time runs out.

We’ve enlisted international gift wrapping expert Arona Khan to dish some of her best tricks for making things like a bottle of booze look pretty and presentable–without just stuffing it into a gift bag.

Here are Khan’s best tips to make the paper that conceals those gifts you crafted and collected shine as bright as Rudolph’s nose.

Consider a cellophane and tissue paper combo.

For things that are circular (think balls, bottles, wheels of cheese), opt for a clear or coloured cellophane lined with tissue paper. According to Khan, this is a quick and easy fix that still looks classy. Place the item in the centre of the wrapping material and fold each corner into the centre; secure with ribbon.

Make a pouch to house small-to-medium sized objects.

Just like a joey tucks safely inside its mama’s pouch, your smallish treasures can be hidden in a handy dandy pouch. “It’s ideal for wrapping a variety of gifts,” says Khan. “It’s quick, easy and has the wow factor whether you’re wrapping an item of clothing, a pair of slippers, a book or a chunky piece of jewellery.”

Khan shows us how in this step-by-step video.



Use a bubble wrap layer to make any shape easier to wrap.

Bubble wrap is a easy peasy way to bulk up an odd shape into something more symmetrical, and thus easier to package up. It also has the benefit of protecting any fragile gifts.



Make the most perfect of perfect folds.

Struggling to get the edges of your package looking clean and profesh? “Make precise folds!” says Khan. Slow down and bend that wrapping paper with confidence and precision. It’s all in the fold.

A photo posted by yuen ching (@schizoching) on Dec 22, 2016 at 4:30am PST

Don’t try to hide the fact that a bottle is a bottle.

Sometimes, it is what it is. There’s no denying that that snowboard-shaped gift isn’t a, well, snowboard. Try making one detail a surprise. “Instead of wrapping the whole thing, just hide the label with a cummerbund,” says Khan. “It is a great way to use up off-cuts of gift-wrap and also helps to keep the contents a secret.” Khan demonstrates the technique in this video around the two-minute mark.



If you’re going to use a gift bag, add some flare.

Gift bags aren’t all bad. In fact, even wrapping pros like Khan resorts to bagging it once in a while. But if that’s the route you’re going to snowshoe up, you’ve got to give it some pizzazz. “Ribbons and bows add the perfect finishing touch and make a gift look too good to open,” she says. But if these additional decorations seem like a waste of cash, Khan has a solution: “Try drying moss and using that to decorate a gift.” Smart and eco-friendly.