Proper Thanksgiving dinner etiquette you probably never knew about

If you like big meals with family and friends, gobbling up goodies, then feeling really sleepy after, Thanksgiving is likely your favourite holiday. Getting together with your loved ones to share memories and reasons why you’re thankful is a lovely tradition, but the food is also just as important.

Family get-togethers don’t always go on without a hitch, though. But if you want to keep it as easy and breezy as possible, here are some tips that might help things go more smoothly. If there’s still drama after, that’s on the drama queens. You did what you could.

FOR THE HOSTS

Avoid scented candles. The only aromas in the air should be roasting turkey, stuffing and cooling pies (pumpkin, apple and pecan are ideal).

Skip the flowers. Instead, decorate with seasonal finds like mini pumpkins, acorns, herbs and candles. Bring the outside in.

Let the music play. Don’t have the bass pumping or anything; just keep an appropriate, subdued yet well-thought-out playlist cycling in the background so things don’t get awkward.

FOR THE GUESTS

Provide advance warning on dietary restrictions. That’s on the guest, not the host — so if it’s not your best friend hosting, who would ever really know that you’re gluten-free, dairy-free or nut-free (or anything else)? That being said, it’s always okay to ask if a dish contains particular ingredients that could have serious medical consequences.

Don’t show up empty-handed. You know when the host tells you they don’t need anything or to “Just bring yourself!”? Ignore them. By no means do you have to bring turkey; just something that can be enjoyed the day of by everyone or saved for later. Try bringing an artisanal bread that’ll be great for leftover sandwiches, a mason jar of salted caramels, a box of brittle or maybe even a small potted herb that infuses the home with a lovely aroma.

Bringing food that requires oven time is a no-no. Usually the bird is either taking up the entire thing or there are other dishes keeping warm.

FOR THE KIDS

Give them some space. It can be a long, boring, exhausting day leading up to the feast, so let them play outside or watch a movie. Or two. Then once the guests arrive, or you drive over to your in-laws for Thanksgiving supper, ensure they’re on their best behaviour, greeted everyone and let them go off with their siblings/cousins/friends once more until dinner is served.

If they’re not too exhausted, you can get them to help. If at all possible, get the kids to pitch in to a simple dish, like the mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce or maybe even the dessert. That way, once it’s served, they’ll get a sense of pride knowing they helped out — and will probably try and take credit. That’s okay, let ’em.

FOR THOSE PRECIOUS PRE-EATING MOMENTS

Say a little something. The hosts don’t need to prepare a big, fancy speech prior to the face-stuffing. But it’d be cute to get the kids to say grace or a little toast expressing thanks for the food, family and friends. After the toasts, go around the table and have everyone share what they’re thankful for. It’s a lovely way to to learn something about each guest (or get a few laughs, usually from the kids).

Put your phones away. Holiday meals like Thanksgiving should be cell-free zones, so once you’ve Instagrammed the decked-out dinner table or the piles of grub you’re about to inhale, do it before the actual eating begins. Then turn your phone off (or, at the very least, switch your phone to silent) and put it away. At least until it’s post-dinner posting time.

FOR THE TABLE

Never carve at the table. Present the bird to the guests (for pics and general oohs and aahs) before returning to the kitchen with it to be chopped up.

Designate carving duties. It’s not always the responsibility of the host, nor is it solely the man’s job. Whoever’s got the most skills with a knife or an electric carver should be your go-to.

Double up. So guests don’t have to reach over each other and risk getting sleeves wet or messy, place two gravy boats on either end of the table. Have water and wine available on both ends, too.

FOR AFTER DINNER

Pack up leftovers. Have an assortment of plastic storage containers at the ready and send them home with your guests so nothing goes to waste — though don’t forget to keep a bit for yourself.

Give thanks on Thanksgiving. Whether it’s a handwritten note or card, email, text or phone call, guests should be contacted within a few hours after their departure.

But don’t write ‘thank you.’ The golden rule when it comes to thank-you notes: Don’t use the actual words “thank you.” Rather, your note should be more about kudos to the company, the conversation, the food, basically whatever made the day most memorable for you.