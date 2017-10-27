More to explore
Mary Berg hosted a devilled egg-making competition

By

Rebecca Alter

October 26, 2017
As the Season 3 winner of Masterchef Canada, Mary Berg has a lot of experience when it comes to cooking in competitions. But in Mary’s Big Kitchen Party (Fridays at 9 p.m. ET during Dinner and a Movie; on demand starting Saturday on Fibe TV1), the tables have turned.

Brace yourself, because Mary Berg, the competitor, has finally become the judge. Mary challenged her three party guests — MasterChef Canada host Claudio Aprile, her best friend Alysha and Liam, who’s training to become a chef — to build and plate the most impressive Halloween-themed devilled egg. Watch the video above to find out who wins.

 

 

Catch Mary’s Big Kitchen Party every Friday at 9 p.m. ET during Dinner and a Movie; available on demand starting Saturday on Fibe TV1.

