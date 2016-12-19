Last-minute DIY gifts that show you still care

So you’ve waited a bit too long finish (or start) your holiday shopping. Now what? Fret not, Christmas is not ruined! We’ve scoured the internet and rounded up the very best DIY gifts that don’t take long to make, and are so much better than a haphazardly bought gift at the mall.

Time to empty the junk drawer and get cracking on these handmade gems that are full of love even if you’re all but out of time.

Homemade Granola

Take an old mason jar, and a trip to Bulk Barn to put together some simple and delicious DIY granola. Dried fruit like craisins or strawberries will add that pop of festive colour, as will a little bow on the outside.

Photo Pins

All you need for this DIY is some pictures, push pins and something sticky, or just the pictures and magnet tape. The best part about this project is that you make these pins with anything you want, so it can be as personal as you’d like.

Temporary Tattoo Vase

If you’ve really left it down to the last five minutes and you don’t know what to do, it only takes two to make a beautiful vase. Best of all, it requires no more artistic ability than having a steady hand, and is only limited by what you can find in the way of temporary tattoos.

Chalkboard Menu

What better way to help your friend plan their meals for the week while also making them feel like a five star chef? Find a frame, slather on some chalkboard paint and let them write in their weekly meals in one easy to see place. Don’t forget the chalk.

Mercat brooch

What do you get the person who has everything? A half-mermaid, half-cat, all-adorable brooch, of course. All you need is a tiny bit of felt, a brooch pin, some paint and a needle and thread. It’s pretty much guaranteed they won’t already have one of these.

Custom Coloured Candies

The genius with this project is that it’s just adding colour to some plain white candies, but they look so much yummier and have that personal touch. The opalescent shine on the candies makes them look like beautiful edible pearls–the best gifts are always edible.

Lace Princess Crowns

Everyone wants to feel like royalty once in awhile, and these glittery lace crowns are so gorgeous that when the king or queen wants a day off, the crown can look just as stunning as a decorative piece. The hardest part will be waiting for the paint to dry before trying it on.

Homemade Butter

Don’t worry, there’s no churning involved. Just mix your own spread and throw it in a jar. They even have printable labels you can download. The only danger is that your friend might like it so much, they’ll want you to make more. Just don’t tell them how easy it actually is.

Customized Phone Cases

If you want your loved one to think of you every time they pull out their phone, whip up a personalized phone case with some nail polish or a scrap of leather.

Tea Bags

This is a personal and unique gift for the tea lover in your life. You can fill the bags with your own tea mix or just jazz up some you’ve bought. To make it even more personal, write a little message on each tag. The best part is that you probably have everything you need to make them in your house right now.

Dip Mix Ornaments

Unlike most ornaments, these aren’t going into storage after Christmas, they’re going into the kitchen. Each bulb holds a different spice mix to make a delicious dip, just in time for a New Year’s party. But since their non-perishable, they could be used anytime.

Peppermint Soaps

Soaps are surprisingly easy to make from natural ingredients. Pick your bestie’s favourite scent (it doesn’t have to be mint, but it sure is festive) and wrap two of three bars up in some pretty twine or ribbon..

Lump of Coal

For those people on your list who you have a love-hate relationship with, send them some lumps of coal (that’s the hate part), which are really some tasty Rice Krispies treats (and that’s the love). This is a great tongue-in-cheek gift for people who’ve been a little naughty this year.