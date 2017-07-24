French-inspired serving tips that’ll drastically improve your next dinner party

There’s always been a strong connection between French food and incredible quality. Whether it be fondu, tartar or just a regular, old sandwich, everything seems to taste better when you’re in France. There is, however, a way for to bring the quality of French food to your own table.

Sarah Sharratt, the host of Uprooted (Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET), revealed the top five things she’s taken away from the French when it comes to serving food — and it’s surprisingly achievable. Here’s what you can do to enhance any dinner party you host:

Stick with what’s fresh

Instead of buying the wilted, ridiculously overpriced fruits and veggies that aren’t in season (and, therefore, not fresh), stick with produce that is in season. Not only will you save a buck or two, but everything will taste a lot more flavourful and memorable. The fresher, the better.

Keep it simple

When you have beautiful ingredients, the last thing you want to do is overpower their tastes with a million other ingredients and spices. It doesn’t take a whole lot to make a fresh ingredient taste incredible.

Cheese is its own course

Looking for an appetizer to serve at a dinner party? Then why not serve some cheese and crackers? Whether you choose to melt some brie with jam, or cube up a bunch of different kinds, it’s practically impossible to go wrong with a purely cheese appetizer (just make sure that lactose intolerance isn’t in the equation).

Don’t underestimate the importance of wine

We might have grown accustomed to buying the cheapest bottle of wine (and any colour of it), and shoving it together with literally anything we serve. But often times, choosing the right wine can really enhance the taste of the dish at hand. So if you do want to serve wine, don’t be afraid to ask a staff member working at your liquor store to recommend a good wine that’ll suit the dish you plan on serving. You can thank us later.

There’s no shame in buying your dessert

Instead of slaving away in the kitchen for hours on end, you might want to consider just buying a dessert. That way, you won’t be exhausted and stressed out when your guests arrive. As long as you have some sort of dessert, even fruit, your guests will be happy and leave feeling stuffed.

