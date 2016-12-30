The definitive guide on how to serve bubbly

Champagne service makes most people a little nervous, and over the holidays, you’ll have to do it in front of an audience too. In order to quell your nerves and boost your confidence, we’ve got you covered with guidelines on temperatures, serving tips and all the etiquette around the ceremony of fizz.

Vocabulary

There are many types of bubbly, and each has its own particularities. The word “Champagne” is often used to describe all sorts of fizz, which is actually incorrect. In order to avoid being corrected by oenophiles, make sure to use the term “sparkling wine” to describe fizzy wines that don’t come from the region of Champagne in northern France.

Sweetness Levels

Levels of sweetness in sparkling wine can be deceiving. For example, “Extra Dry” is actually somewhat sweet. Be aware of the following terms when choosing sparkling wine:

Brut Nature or Brut Zero: Very dry. Most often with no sugar at all.

Extra Brut: Dry, but up to 6 g/L of sugar is permitted.

Brut: Can feel dry, but may also be a touch sweet as up to 12 g/L of sugar is permitted.

Extra Dry: Sweetness will be detectable as these wines are between 12-17 g/L of sugar.

Dry: Notably sweet with between 17-32 g/L of sugar.

Demi-Sec: Quite sweet with 32-50 g/L of sugar.

Doux: The sweetest style with over 50 g/L of sugar.

Temperature

The temperature to serve your fizz at depends largely on the type of wine you have. The sweeter the wine, the cooler it should be. More complex wines can be served warmer and red sparkling wines should be served warmer than whites.

Proper service temperature does not only enhance the enjoyment of the wine, but it prevents accidents. If the wine is too warm, it is more likely to “blow” when opened. The pressure is reduced (helping to avoid an explosive scenario) when a bottle of bubbly is properly chilled.

Prosecco, Sekt and Charmat method wines 8-10°C (or 46-50°F) Non-vintage Champagne and traditional method sparkling wine (i.e. Cava) 8-10°C (46-50°F) Vintage Champagne and traditional method sparkling wine 10-12°C (50-54°F) Sweet red sparkling wines (Brachetto d’Acqui, sweet Lambrusco) 10-12°C (50-54°F) Dry, tannic sparkling red wines (Sparkling Shiraz) 13-14°C (57°F) Moscato d’Asti 7-8°C (45°F)

Glassware

There are several types of glassware that can be used to enhance the flavour of sparking wine. Regardless of the glass used, be aware that if there is any detergent residue in the glass, you won’t see any bubbles. It’s best to hand wash glasses in warm water with very little to no soap. Finally, investing in high quality sparkling wine glasses is worth it. The best glasses often have tiny scratches on the inside to help trap CO2 and encourage a steady stream of bubbles.

Flute: A standard sparkling wine glass with straight sides. Best for all non-vintage sparkling wines.

Tulip Flute: These glasses have a slight bulbous curve near the top and are best for vintage sparkling wines.

Coupe: A very shallow glass that can’t hold more than about three ounces, but are quite stylish. They’re best for non-vintage sparkling wines.

Burgundy Glasses: These bulbous glasses are more commonly used for quality Chardonnay, but notably enhance the flavours of more complex sparkling wine.

Service Steps

Always show your guests (if seated) the label and have the label facing out throughout the whole process with your fingers gripping the back of the bottle. Point the bottle away from your guests. If the cork comes out flying, you could take out an eye. Remove the foil completely. Place your thumb on the cork and twist off the wire on the lower part of the metal cage and loosen. With your thumb still on the cork begin to turn the bottle (not the cork) easing out the cork. Keep pressure on the cork in order to avoid a popping sound. All that should be audible is a gentle hiss. Some people prefer to do this in the air, but it’s okay to do this in the ice bucket too. Regardless, don’t let the bottle touch your body. Glasses should be filled only 2/3 of the way up. Go slow and try to pour a glass without pulling away to let the fizz settle.

Sabering

Sabering involves cracking, but not shattering, the neck of the bottle for a crowd-wowing presentation. Trust us, it’s not as dangerous or complicated as it sounds. Some precautions should be taken, however, in order to ensure the safety of your guests and yourself. If you are a novice, it’s best to wear gloves, a turtleneck and eye ware (if you have it). Also, be sure to practice before attempting this in front of a crowd.

Look for the seam of the bottle. Observe the bottle’s neck and look for the line (it’s the weakest point of the glass). Make sure to point the bottle away from any guests or precious objects. This is best done outside if possible as the cork may travel a great distance. Use a blunt knife or sabering sword to perform this action. It is best to use the back (i.e. the blunt) end of a knife to saber as it’s sturdy. Tilt the bottle slightly away from you and aim for the lower half of the neck, right at the seam. The motion should be swift and very forceful. Ensure that the break is clean. Once the neck has been sabered, the wine may foam and waterfall. This is okay! Serve and enjoy!

Etiquette

Always hold your glass by the stem or the base and not the bowl. This is especially important with sparkling because it’ll warm up the wine quickly, making it taste sour, oxidized and possibly sweet. No need to swirl before sniffing these wines as the bubbles will bring to your nose those perfumed volatile aromatics. Sip slowly as the carbon dioxide in the wine may affect your level of intoxication. Serve as an aperitif or pair with food. A fun concept for a New Year’s dinner is to pair each course with a different sparkling wine as opposed to a table wine. Make sure to serve the rosé style sparkling wines with the meat course. Demi-sec sparkling wines are best with dessert.

Enjoy your bubbly this New Year, but don’t limit your appreciation of fizz just to special occasions.