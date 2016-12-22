9 adorable DIY menorahs just in time for Hanukkah

Lighting the menorah is one of our favourite parts of Hanukkah. It’s a tradition that we look forward to year after year, and while we wouldn’t dare break that tradition, we are willing to bend it a bit. Because who says that all menorahs have to be that same old basic white candle version your grandfather used?

This year, we’re spicing up our favourite holiday occurrence with some playful and easy-to-achieve upgrades. No fancy or expensive candelabras required–just a little creativity.

Lego Minifig

They’re flameless, they’re mini and they’re probably in your kids’ toy box. You don’t need to be a Lego fan to appreciate the cuteness of these little dudes. And you don’t even have to light them! Instead, just pop on their little flame hats. Tradition fulfilled.

Mason Jars

Empty glass jars are a DIYer’s best friend. Case in point, this simple yet elegant menorah made from empty mason jars with a creative touch and some chalk finish paint.

Altoids Tin

Just because you’re on the road during the holiday season doesn’t mean you need to forsake your custom. Pack up your menorah and take it along with this itty bitty, “snack size” menorah, tucked neatly into a tin. This options harnesses the petit attraction of an Altoids tin and a few basic birthday cake candles.

#Martininorah

Throw some sand in pretty much any set of nine glasses and you’ve got yourself a passable menorah, even if it is last minute. Martini glasses have the elegant shape to make it more than just passable, though–these are downright pretty. This creative Instagrammer even opted for tape-on paper flames rather than the more flammable alternative.

no menorah, no problem. 🕎🍸🕯✡ #martinorah #diymenorah A photo posted by Brittany Wayne (@brittanywayne) on Dec 8, 2015 at 8:01pm PST

Felt Wall

Not all households can have open flames just sitting around. In fact, most parents don’t want nine burning candles in their front window while their little ones tear around the house. This felt option gets the kids involved and greatly decreases the likelihood of the fire department having to come over for Hanukkah.

Dinosaur

This option sticks with the candles but swaps out the nine-branch candelabrum for something a little more… prehistoric. If you don’t have a stegosaurus kicking around, don’t worry, you can just as easily use any length-appropriate dino, or basically any toy to glue your candles to.

Happy Hanukkah! #momasaurus #diymenorah #homemadefortheholidays #homemadehanukkah #diyhanukkah #dinosaurhanukkah A photo posted by Lauren W.K. (@making_the_most) on Dec 7, 2015 at 4:17am PST

Building Blocks

Spell it out for your Hanukkah guests–yes, this is a menorah. This “Creative Jewish Mom” used her kid’s number and alphabet blocks plus a handful of bolts to anchor her nine candles (the ninth, aka the “shamash,” is for lighting, FYI).

His and Hers

No matter what your vice is (shoes? sports?), there’s a menorah for you. Both of these options totally speak to us, and we can imagine them burning on our own sill this season.

A photo posted by Shaynees Gifts (@shayneesgifts) on Dec 21, 2016 at 8:58am PST

Emojis

Have a handful of millennials in your brood? A menorah that speaks that generation’s unofficial language (emojis) will appeal to their media savvy ways.